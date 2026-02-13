According to reports, Liverpool’s hopes of signing Manchester United and Bayern Munich target Yan Diomande have been boosted ahead of this summer.

Liverpool are enduring a really disappointing season as their results have fallen off a cliff since winning their 20th Premier League title at the end of last season.

Despite winning the title, there was a major squad overhaul at Liverpool in the summer as they spent over £400m on signings, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott were offloaded.

Arne Slot’s side broke the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, while they also invested heavily to sign Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

It was anticipated that this would contribute to a period of domination for Liverpool, but they have made a poor attempt at defending their Premier League title.

They exited the title race before the New Year and currently face an uphill battle for Champions League qualification, with head coach Arne Slot under pressure.

It remains to be seen whether Slot will keep his job beyond this season, but Liverpool will be in the market for signings and one of their priorities could be to sign a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who remains linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

RB Leipzig star Diomande has been mooted as an option, though he has also been linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich. He is said to be valued at 100 million euros (£86m).

A report from Hooligan Soccer claims Liverpool have ‘opened talks’ over signing Diomande, who is ‘officially on their target list’ for this summer.

The report claims:

‘The young forward is eager to join the Reds, and the top brass appear equally enthusiastic. Talks have already commenced between the clubs for a summer move. ‘Diomande will not come cheap, with some reports stating that the German club will ask over $100M for a move. Leipzig have the young man on contract through June 2030. But long-term investment in such a talent could prove shrewd planning for Liverpool, particularly as Mohamed Salah is likely to move on after the World Cup.’

German journalist Christian Falk, meanwhile, claims Liverpool have been ‘given a clear signal that they can sign Diomande this summer.

Falk explained: “I heard that Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested and can afford him.

“Bayern can’t afford Diomande at this point because, as we’ve reported before at Bayern Insider, Luis Diaz is the established first-choice on the left wing. Bayern Munich don’t need a “Plan A”, they need a “Plan B”; so €100m for a Plan B behind Diaz is just too much money.

“At the moment – and I’m genuinely sorry, Bayern fans, as I’d love to see him in Munich – he needs time to develop.

“He’s clearly got a lot of potential, as was clear even in this one match. But it’s just not enough to go on to commit to such a huge fee at this point in time.”

