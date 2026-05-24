According to reports, Liverpool are ‘close’ to bringing in a new coach to assist Arne Slot after being told to avoid a “very stupid” decision.

Slot is at the end of his second season at Liverpool, and this campaign has been very different to his first.

The Dutchman surpassed all expectations last term to help Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title, but their performances and results have fallen off a cliff this season.

The head coach has been under pressure for most of this campaign, having lost the majority of fan support due to his uninspiring tactics as his side has been forced to settle for Champions League qualification in a trophyless campaign.

This week, there has been a lot of speculation about Slot’s future, and it’s even been suggested that he is set to lose his job, but Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on these claims.

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Romano said: “I absolutely confirm that there will be an end-of-season review at Liverpool. I can confirm that this will involve everyone at the club.

“I know there are many rumours about Arne Slot, what’s happening with Arne Slot. What I understand is that this week nothing is happening, but after this weekend, when Liverpool will obviously have a verdict on Champions League football, apart from Champions League football they will have an end-of-season review about absolutely everything.”

Now, in a further indication of Liverpool’s commitment to Slot, a report from Dominic King for The Telegraph has revealed that they are ‘close to appointing set-piece guru’ Etienne Reijnen, who his compatriot initially wanted when he replaced Jurgen Klopp in 2024.

The report added:

‘It was Slot’s intention to bring Reijnen with him to Liverpool in 2024, when he succeeded Jürgen Klopp, but the move collapsed when Reijnen was unable to obtain a work permit and had to stay in the Netherlands.

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‘Now, though, Reijnen has the necessary qualifications and it is expected that his move will be confirmed shortly after the Premier League season ends. He will join Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff, although it remains to be seen whether Giovanni van Bronckhorst will stay at Anfield.’

Liverpool warned against “very stupid” decision

And former Netherlands international Jan Everse, who managed Slot at FC Zwolle, has told Liverpool that it would be “very stupid” to part ways with the Dutchman this summer.

Everse said: “The worst thing that can happen to Arne is that they fire him. But they would be very stupid.

“Jurgen Klopp was at Liverpool for nine years with Liverpool.

“Slot came in and he became champion. Everybody was happy.

“And now one player is not satisfied because he’s played bad.

“You will now see them competing for the title again.”

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