Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott is closing in on a season-long loan move to Premier League side Aston Villa, according to reports.

The Reds are closing in on the signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United as their record-breaking marquee deadline day signing heads for a medical.

Liverpool are also attempting to bring in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi before the deadline with the Reds now reportedly ‘confident’ they can do it.

But there are set to be some outgoings too before 7pm with AC Milan heavily linked to Joe Gomez and that deal is expected to go through if Liverpool land Guehi.

Another outgoing that could now go through is Elliott to Aston Villa with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insisting that the Villans are ‘closing in on deadline day deal’ for the former England Under-21 international.

It is set to be ‘season-long loan’ with ‘an obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer’ and Ornstein adds: ‘Discussions between the clubs have centred around a structure of an agreement that ensures Villa comply with UEFA’s financial restrictions.’

There is one condition, though, which is very likely to be met, Ornstein continues: ‘Any move will come after Liverpool reached an agreement to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United that will cost the Merseyside club £125million.’

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor insisted earlier in the summer that Elliott should leave Liverpool as he “deserves to go and play and start week in, week out.”

Agbonlahor said in June: “He deserves to go and play and start week in, week out. He is 22 now and everyone has said this about James McAtee at Manchester City but he needs to play. He needs to be getting 40 games a season and he isn’t getting that at Liverpool.

“I would push for a move if I was him. I know it is hard to leave a big club like Liverpool but for him and the club, a move is perfect.

“I am sure Liverpool will look at it, and realise the fee has probably gone up for how good he has been [at the Euros]. He might not think he is too far off at Liverpool and go to a team fighting for Europe, or try a different league.”