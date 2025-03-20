According to reports, Premier League leaders Liverpool are ‘closing in’ on AFC Bournemouth standout Milos Kerkez amid interest from four rivals.

Liverpool have surpassed expectations this season as they are primed to win the Premier League, sitting 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with nine games remaining.

Arne Slot’s side suffered major disappointment last week, though. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties before they were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Their recent setbacks have raised red flags at Liverpool and they are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool may need replacements for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and/or Trent Alexander-Arnold as they are yet to sign new contracts beyond the end of this season.

The Reds are also likely to target upgrades in various positions after club legend Jamie Carragher claimed Slot doesn’t “have any time for four or five” of his players.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a striker to replace Darwin Nunez and they are also pursuing a new left-back.

Andy Robertson has been sensational for Liverpool as he developed into one of the Premier League’s best left-backs under Jurgen Klopp, but he has declined this season.

Slot’s side have been heavily linked with various potential replacements and Kerkez is widely reported to be one of their preferred options.

Kerkez is enjoying a breakout season for Bournemouth, grabbing two goals and five assists in his 29 Premier League appearances this term.

A new report from the i Paper claims Liverpool are ‘closing on’ Kerkez, who is likely to cost around £40m. It is noted that they are well-placed to beat Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City and Real Madrid for the signing.

