According to reports, Liverpool are already ‘closing in’ on their sixth summer signing as they are in ‘pole position’ to land a Premier League star.

Liverpool are wasting no time during this summer’s transfer window, with key signings already secured after they clinched their 20th Premier League title during Arne Slot’s debut campaign.

The Reds are comfortably this summer’s biggest spenders, with nearly £200m invested to sign Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.

This already makes for a great window, but Liverpool are not finished as reports suggest they remain in the market for a striker, winger and centre-back, while several high-profile exits should raise funds.

It has been widely reported that their leading striker target is Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and they plan to play the ‘waiting game’ to land their ‘dream’ target, while Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike have been mentioned as alternatives.

READ: ‘£4bn’ Liverpool repeat ‘doable’ for PSR-ed Newcastle with three factors amid ‘same old Spurs’



Liverpool have also been linked with wingers amid reports linking Luis Diaz, while Crystal Palace standout Marc Guehi appears to be their leading centre-back target.

It has been indicated that Crystal Palace could cash in on the England international, who is about to enter the final year of his contract.

Last summer, Guehi missed out on a move to Newcastle United as they failed to meet his reported £70m asking price.

However, he is more likely to leave this summer as his value has decreased and Liverpool have joined the race to sign him.

Earlier this week, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness insisted Guehi’s proposed “frightening” move to Liverpool “will go through”.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool make decision on ‘next step’ for Isak with Arsenal given ‘2%’ chance of transfer hijack

👉 Liverpool transfer with Barcelona off as Reds force ‘key change’ after ‘everything headed towards’ deal

👉 Liverpool: Romano confirms transfer U-turn amid two reasons for ‘decision’ with ‘conditions’ not met

Wyness claimed: “I think it’s a fantastic deal. I think Palace also recognise that I think he’s got just another year left on his contract. So they’d like to cash in as well. All parties could be very happy.

“If you remember the days when Virgil van Dijk came from Southampton, he was a big-money signing at the time, but he’s proven to be a superb buy. He’s done really well. I think he and Guehi, if they can keep fit, would be fantastic.

“I’m frightened to say it, but yes, it’s going to be a good signing for Liverpool and I think it will go through.”

Now, a report from The Mirror claims Liverpool are ‘closing in’ on Guehi as they have moved into ‘pole position’ for the centre-back.

With Liverpool ‘in prime position’, it is noted that ‘talks between all parties will take place in the next 24 hours’.

It is noted that there are ‘hurdles to overcome’, with Palace ‘to hold out for a fee in excess of £40m’ as they have acknowledged that they cannot demand £70m at this point of his contract.

The report claims: