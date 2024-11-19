Liverpool have ‘practically closed’ first January signing as £21m deal is ‘agreed’ for ex-Forest man

Liverpool are close to wrapping up their first January signing after agreeing a fee to sign Loic Bade from Sevilla, according to reports.

The Reds only made one signing in the summer transfer market for this season with Federico Chiesa joining from Juventus for £12.5m, while a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili was also agreed before the goalkeeper was sent back to Valencia on loan for the rest of the campaign.

There were also reports that Liverpool came close to buying Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad before the Spain midfielder decided that he wanted to remain in La Liga.

And Liverpool should have some spare cash to spend in January with reports in Spain claiming that Sevilla ‘have practically closed the sale’ of Bade to Liverpool.

It is understood that ‘if nothing goes wrong’ then Bade – who didn’t make an appearance while on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2022 – ‘will leave for Liverpool in the winter transfer market.’

Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to ‘increase the rotation in the back line and the figure of the Frenchman has been a clear objective since last summer’.

La Liga side Sevilla are ‘not going through its best moment financially’ and Bade’s potential ‘departure of the Frenchman will undoubtedly help to increase the club’s capacity to face the future’.

It is claimed that Sevilla ‘were demanding around €30m for the entire transfer, but in the end the amount of the operation was agreed at around €25m (£21m)’.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League, five points clear of defending champions Manchester City and nine points ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal.

But former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham reckons Liverpool will have “their little troughs” to allow Man City and Arsenal back into the title race.

Sheringham told Best Offshore Sportsbooks: “The Premier League title is going to be between Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal. I can’t see any other team performing consistently enough to break into that group and challenge.

“I think Chelsea have been impressive, but I don’t think they’ll be as consistent as the top three that are in there.

“Liverpool are looking fantastic at the moment, but I think they’ll have their little troughs.

“Manchester City, they’re going to come good again at some stage. Arsenal are the other ones in the title hunt as well, and they will want to close the gap quickly so that they’re not out of the race as well.

“I think the good point from Arsenal is that it’s Liverpool out in front and not Man City because Man City are the ones that know how to close things and Liverpool are still under a new manager. As brilliant as they’ve been this season, I have my doubts about them going the distance.

“I don’t think anyone could say with certainty that they will win the league because you’re not sure what you’re going to get from them over the entire season with it being Arne Slot’s first campaign at the club.”