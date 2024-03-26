Liverpool ‘closely monitoring’ Man Utd flop with Old Trafford exit certain in summer

Liverpool are reportedly one of the sides ‘closely monitoring’ Sofyan Amrabat, who almost certainly will not be signed permanently by Manchester United after his loan deal.

United were eager to improve upon their midfield in the summer, and Amrabat was seen as the best option. They attempted to get him throughout the window – as did many other sides – and they were the victors, getting him on a season-long loan.

His spell at Old Trafford has not gone to plan, though. The Morocco international has played only 14 Premier League games, and just seven of those came from the start.

Having attempted for so long to get him, it seems United are disappointed with the output from the Fiorentina man. As such, it looks almost certain he’ll return there in the summer rather than being snapped up by the Red Devils.

He could quickly be back out the door of the Serie A side, though. Indeed, according to Fichajes, a number of European giants are courting Amrabat.

According to the report, the midfielder is ‘closer than ever’ to becoming Atletico Madrid’s first signing of the summer. It’s said the La Liga giants are preparing an offer of approximately £17million. That’s slightly below what United could pay for him due to a clause in his loan deal there.

While Atletico are said to be in the lead, two more huge sides could give them competition for Amrabat.

Fichajes states both Liverpool and Barcelona are ‘closely monitoring’ the midfielder ahead of the summer. For Liverpool, though they were said to be interested in the summer, it’s strange that their interest remains now.

Indeed, they’ve seen Amrabat fail to have a very big impact whatsoever at another Premier League team. That said, they may believe he could have more of an impact at Anfield than he has had with United.

That will surely depend on who the new manager is, but the Reds are without a proper holding-midfielder, so the system of the Reds could be more suitable to his game than United’s is.

It remains to be seen if any of the interested sides do make a move for Amrabat when the summer window opens.

READ MORE: Real Madrid tipped to offer £80m for Liverpool star, while Reds have ‘miles better’ asset already