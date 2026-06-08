Liverpool are ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande ahead of the World Cup, according to reports.

The Reds are under new management after they announced Andoni Iraola as their head coach on Thursday with Arne Slot sacked last week.

Slot’s position had been unclear coming up to the end of the season but the Liverpool ownership acted at the end of last month to remove the Dutchman, who won the Premier League title in his first season.

Mohamed Salah’s imminent departure and Cody Gakpo’s poor form, means Liverpool are looking to sign one or two wingers in the summer transfer market.

Widespread reports recently emerged that RB Leipzig winger Diomande had emerged as their top target despite interest from Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

And David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed last Monday that Liverpool ‘made contact’ with RB Leipzig as the Reds have emerged as ‘the strongest position with the player over a potential deal at present’.

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RB Leipzig are looking to keep the Ivory Coast international for at least another season with Ornstein adding that it ‘would take a bid in excess of €130million (£112.4m, $151.2m) to change that stance’.

Liverpool writer for The Brief, Wilson Cox, has now revealed that an offer is ‘expected to be submitted this week’ with the Reds his ‘preference’ over PSG.

Cox wrote on X: ‘Liverpool believe Yan Diomande’s preference is to join the club this summer and remain confident in their position despite interest from PSG. The Reds are preparing a significant bid for the highly-rated talent, with an offer expected to be submitted this week.

‘Diomande is understood to be open to a move to Anfield, with Liverpool currently leading the race for his signature. Leipzig asking for a lot, Liverpool willing to pay a lot.’

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The Anfield Sector account on X also have their own update: ‘There is a growing expectation Yan Diomande ends up at Liverpool, however nothing is set in stone yet, so race remains open for now. Liverpool in a hurry.’

Liverpool ‘closing in’ on Diomande

While journalist James William added that Liverpool are now ‘closing in on a deal’ so sign Diomande with RB Leipzig holding out for a fee over £90m.

William wrote on X: ‘Recent developments have indicated towards Liverpool closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande with the German club looking to secure a deal in excess of £90m. Yan Diomande was previously in talks with the current European champions Paris Saint-Germain however the French side cooled interest as they look to land Maghnes Akliouche.’

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