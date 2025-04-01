According to reports, Mohamed Salah is ‘close’ to leaving Liverpool as a club in the Saudi Pro League are set to make an ‘unprecedented effort’ to land him.

During the international break, Liverpool were dealt a ‘seismic blow’ as it emerged that Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached an ‘agreement’ to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also in the final few months of their Liverpool contracts, with reports linking the key duo with summer exits.

Experienced forward Salah has returned to form this season as he has been the standout player in the Premier League, grabbing 27 goals and 17 assists.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for Salah in 2023 and Middle East sides remain linked with the 32-year-old ahead of this summer.

A move to Al-Hilal has been mooted after they offloaded Neymar, while it’s been reported that he is ‘unhappy’ with the current length of contract ‘offered’ by Liverpool.

Now, a report from The Telegraph claims Al-Hilal are ‘confident Salah is open to a move this summer’.

‘There is an offer on the table for Salah to extend his eight-year stay at Anfield but it is understood that lines of communication remain open with the SPL. ‘One senior source insisted that Salah “remains interested” in the SPL and that, although he has prioritised hearing what Liverpool have to offer, he still believes the Egyptian will be signed up this summer when his current deal expires. ‘The decision for 32-year-old Salah is a clear one: does he remain at Liverpool and build on his legacy or does he leave for what would obviously be a far more lucrative offer but, effectively, take himself out of top-level football? ‘There is a third option – and that is to still leave Liverpool but join another top European club, although that is regarded as the least likely outcome.’

Spanish outlet Fichajes goes further, claiming Salah is ‘close to signing for Al-Hilal’.