Collymore suggests ‘common-sense solution’ after Liverpool star claim that modern players ‘play too much’

Stan Collymore has reacted to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s concerns over player welfare by suggesting “a limit on the number of club and international games a player can take part in”.

Speaking in a press conference, Van Dijk said: “In England, we believe that the calendars are too demanding. The players are paid well, but this should never be to the detriment of our health.

“We keep having to play more and more games. We players should start saying something, contribute to a solution.”

The 32-year-old was challenged on his view by a reporter, who asked if he would be willing to reduce his wage by 10 percent in order to play fewer matches.

“No,” the defender responded. The journalist replied: “And for the better of your health?” “Then yes,” was Van Dijk’s answer.

And former Liverpool striker Collymore has suggested some ways to protect players, he told Lord Ping: “If we can go back to a world where players are given eight weeks where they don’t have to play, that would help.

“FIFA should consider enforcing a limit on the number of club and international games a player can take part in over the course of a year.

“If a player was limited to a total of sixty games a season, forty-eight for club and twelve for international football, it would be interesting to see how mangers like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola would react to that system.

“That system would ensure that all players have a cap on the amount of games that they can take part in and everyone would be taken care of. That’s a common-sense solution.”

Collymore added: “Clubs should give their players a complete break in June and July, with the exception of major international tournaments. That would mean that clubs wouldn’t participate in lucrative pre-season tours around the world and focus on training camps closer to home.

“They should ban these huge commercial tournaments where American or Australian or Thai fans get to see half fit players playing on mediocre pitches. These clubs can’t have it both ways. They can’t participate in global pre-seasons tours hopping from Japan to America and complain about player welfare. I’m tired of the people paying lip service to the issue – we need to find a proper solution.”

Liverpool have made a solid start to the new Premier League campaign and currently sit just two points off the summit with five wins, two draws and a loss from their opening eight matches.

And Collymore reckons they will challenge from the Premier League title this season with Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah firing them up the table.

Collymore continued: “Liverpool will challenge for the title this season. The big question at the start of the season was on Liverpool’s midfield. I look at the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, complimented with the options they already have there in Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who can play that hybrid role, and like what I see.

“Following the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, two pillars that Liverpool’s recent success has been built on, there were questions about whether Liverpool’s new-look midfield would succeed. That question has been answered in the opening eight games of the season.

“Salah and Nunez are starting to develop an understanding on the pitch. They are creating chances for fun at the moment and will continue to do so. All of Liverpool’s attackers are chipping in with goals – they have brilliant firepower. I think whoever finishes above Liverpool will finish the season as champions. I think Liverpool will either win it or finish second.”