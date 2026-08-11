Liverpool will complete transfer ‘next week’ with ‘plan decided’ – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool will finalise a transfer for one of their stand-out players in pre-season next week, per Fabrizio Romano, while another trusted reporter has offered insight as to where he’s going.

Liverpool’s business this summer is far from finished, both with regards to incomings and outgoings. Ronald Araujo was the latest to be banked, with the Barcelona loanee linking up with fellow new recruits Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz at Anfield.

The Araujo move has been mocked by many, though three reasons have been put forward as to why Liverpool believe this was a gamble worth taking.

Elsewhere, Liverpool fully intend to sign PSG wingers, Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye. If both players arrive, the green light could be given for Cody Gakpo to join Tottenham.

Plenty more exits are possible beyond just the Dutchman, and per Fabrizio Romano, one of Liverpool’s best players in pre-season will join a new club next week.

Liverpool to loan out Ifeanyi Ndukwe next week – Fabrizio Romano

Reporting on X, Romano wrote: ‘Ifeanyi Ndukwe will leave Liverpool on loan from next week, plan decided.

‘Proposals already arrived from Portugal and not only, up to the player and #LFC to pick best solution.’

Ndukwe, 18, stands at an imposing 6ft 6in tall and during pre-season so far, he’s made a big impression.

However, Ndukwe hasn’t racked up enough points to attain a work visa, and as such, cannot play competitively for Liverpool in the upcoming season.

The decision has thus been made to loan the Austrian colossus out, and a report from The Athletic earlier on Tuesday shed light on where he might go.

Their Liverpool reporters, James Pearce and Gregg Evans, explained: ‘Ifeanyi Ndukwe is expected to leave after the friendly with Como on Sunday.

‘The 18-year-old Austrian centre-back has impressed this summer and is weighing up strong offers from Portugal, Germany and Denmark while other clubs in Belgium, France and Spain remain interested.

‘Ndukwe also has offers back in his homeland but is focused on a new challenge elsewhere in Europe.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Real reason Liverpool haven’t bid for Barcola emerges, as Arsenal hijack truths exposed

* Liverpool want £208m duo as next two signings after Jeff Bezos takeover worth £1.5bn

* Liverpool’s dream 2026-27 XI under Andoni Iraola with Bezos investment

Ndukwe is by no means the only Liverpool player who could embark on a new chapter in the final three weeks of the window.

The Athletic named Curtis Jones – a key target for Inter Milan – Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and several more who could take flight. The full update on potential Reds exits can be found here.