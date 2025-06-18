Liverpool are reportedly ‘slightly concerned’ about Real Madrid interest in another of their stars after Trent Alexander-Arnold left for the LaLiga giants.

The Reds unfortunately lost star right-back Alexander-Arnold to Real this summer. The defender was a boyhood Liverpool player and rose through the ranks to become vice-captain, only to leave on a free transfer when Real came sniffing.

They at least got around £10million out of him, as his contract was due to expire in July – as all contracts do – but Real wanted him for the Club World Cup, which has already begun.

Liverpool might not have that same luxury with another of their players who is being targeted by Real.

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with the LaLiga giants of late, and Football Insider reports the Reds are ‘slightly concerned’ about their interest.

After Alexander-Arnold ran down his contract to leave for almost nothing, there’s a concern that Konate could do the same, given the centre-back’s contract is up next summer.

Liverpool are believed to have held talks over a new contract, but nothing has been agreed yet.

The Anfield outfit know that if they have to replace Konate – a player who cost them £36million – it will cost ‘big money’ to do so, and they would rather sell him in that scenario than see him go for nothing.

As such, it seems they will continue to push for a new contract, rather than seeing the Frenchman depart on a free transfer. But if he has caught the scent of Real already, it could be tough for Liverpool to keep him interested at Anfield.

That is seemingly why they have set a final deadline for the transfer. It’s stated they are ‘desperate for a resolution’ on Konate’s future and will not wait until January, when he’d be able to agree a deal with another club.

Liverpool are expected to advance contract negotiations in the coming weeks, as per a recent report, and have set a deadline for the end of the summer window.

If it is clear that Konate is not going to pen a new deal by then, the Reds might well decide to put him up for sale, hoping that somebody will take the chance to sign him now rather than waiting for the lottery of if they’ll be able to get him when his contract is up.

