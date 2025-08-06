Liverpool are set to make a ‘concrete offer’ for PSG star Bradley Barcola and are ‘very determined after talks’ to complete a deal which ‘won’t be under £87m’ in a ‘new strategy’ after the Alexander Isak ‘situation’.

Isak has made it clear to the Newcastle hierarchy that he wants a move away from St James’ Park this summer but the club chiefs rejected a £110m Liverpool bid for his services last week.

The Reds’ have already spent big this summer, with marquee additions Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong taking their spending to well over £250m.

But they’ve also made around £120m through player sales and look set to further boost their coffers with Darwin Nunez on the verge of a £46m move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Reports suggest they will not increase their bid for Isak, who is currently training alone and has been banned from Eddie Howe’s family barbecue amid doubts over his future.

Newcastle look set to miss out on Benjamin Sesko as their top target to replace Isak as the RB Leipzig star has snubbed the Magpies in favour of Manchester United, who are now ironing out the finer details of his transfer with the Bundesliga club.

Yoanne Wissa and Nicolas Jackson are among other targets for Newcastle, who have insisted Isak’s not for sale, though reports suggest they will allow the Sweden international to leave if and when they source a suitable striker to take his place.

L’Equipe confirm that Liverpool are ‘not giving up Isak’, but have ‘checked the name of Bradley Barcola to strengthen in attack’, while also ‘thinking of’ Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

Rodrygo has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham and Arsenal joining the champions in showing interest in the Brazilian.

A report earlier this week claimed Rodrygo had ‘made a decision’ to stay at the Bernabeu and fight for his place under Xabi Alonso, but serious interest from Liverpool may yet turn his head.

But the L’Equipe report focuses on Liverpool’s renewed interest in Barcola, who was linked with a move to Anfield early in the transfer window – they’re ‘not done with his crazy transfer’.

They claim Liverpool are looking to ‘persuade’ Barcola, who’s behind Ousmane Dembele, Kvitcha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué in the pecking order at the Parcs’ des Princes. but will ‘have to be very convincing’ with PSG ‘for the moment not a seller’ and ‘unlikely to let him go for less than €100m [£87m].

And transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri later claimed that Liverpool plan to make a ‘concrete offer’ for the 22-year-old.

He wrote on X: ‘EXCL – Liverpool Football Club set to proceed with a concrete offer to Paris Saint-Germain! Reds very determined to transform their interest into a bid during recent talks. Deal won’t be under €100M. Isak situation explains this #LFC new strategy. Real impact. More to follow’