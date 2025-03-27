Liverpool ‘confident’ of beating Arsenal to sign Isak amid ‘major update’ on ‘record-breaking offer’
According to reports, Liverpool are ‘confident’ of beating Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United sensation Alexander Isak this summer.
Isak has established himself as one of Europe’s best strikers and is attracting interest from several elite clubs heading into this summer’s transfer.
The 25-year-old has 23 goals and five assists in his 33 appearances this season as he’s helped Newcastle win the Carabao Cup and challenge for the Champions League places.
Newcastle are at risk of losing Isak this summer amid interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world, but they are in a stronger negotiating position than last year when they were looking to raise funds to avoid a points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability regulations.
Isak is under contract until 2028 and it’s reported that Newcastle are demanding more than £100m for their prized asset, with Liverpool and Arsenal his admirers.
READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold: the backlash to the backlash, plus Man City FFP and Kane > Bowen shock
Liverpool are eighth in our Premier League net spend table, so they have room to manoeuvre this summer. They are likely to spend big on a rebuild, with two key stars potentially joining Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving.
The Reds are likely to sign a new striker to replace Darwin Nunez and a report from The Boot Room has provided a ‘major update’ on Isak’s potential move to Anfield.
The outlet’s ‘sources’ claim Liverpool are ‘confident’ of signing Isak as they ‘already have plans in place that could help them sign him over their competitors’.
The report claims Liverpool are ‘open’ to spending a ‘record’ fee to sign Isak this summer.
MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Real Madrid look to take £417m action to ‘scare away’ Liverpool as they ‘completely shield’ star
👉 Neville outlines ‘hell of a problem’ for Liverpool boss Slot as £250m ‘hole’ opens up
👉 Liverpool ‘internal disagreement’ mooted as club chiefs could ‘go over Slot’s head’ with one star
Regarding a potential swap deal, the report explains:
‘Liverpool are open to breaking the club-transfer record they paid to sign Darwin Nunez to bring Isak to Anfield. However, Newcastle do not have a fee in mind to sell the Carabao Cup winner but a lofty figure of £120 million has been suggested.
‘Isak is the Reds’ number one priority in the summer transfer window and they back themselves to defeat Arsenal in a shootout to sign the in-form marksman.
‘The Premier League leaders are ready to make their presence known in the transfer market and with Liverpool holding contracts talks with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk during the international break — there is hope in the red half of Merseyside that they can convince both players to stay put.
‘Liverpool are ready to offer players in exchange to Newcastle just to sign the revered striker. Joe Gomez, who Newcastle were interested in signing last year as well as Jarrell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak are some of the names that have been mentioned.
‘While Liverpool are set to sell Nunez, he will not be offered in any deal involving Isak as the Magpies have no interest in bringing him to St. James’ Park.’