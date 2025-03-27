According to reports, Liverpool are ‘confident’ of beating Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United sensation Alexander Isak this summer.

Isak has established himself as one of Europe’s best strikers and is attracting interest from several elite clubs heading into this summer’s transfer.

The 25-year-old has 23 goals and five assists in his 33 appearances this season as he’s helped Newcastle win the Carabao Cup and challenge for the Champions League places.

Newcastle are at risk of losing Isak this summer amid interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world, but they are in a stronger negotiating position than last year when they were looking to raise funds to avoid a points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Isak is under contract until 2028 and it’s reported that Newcastle are demanding more than £100m for their prized asset, with Liverpool and Arsenal his admirers.

READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold: the backlash to the backlash, plus Man City FFP and Kane > Bowen shock



Liverpool are eighth in our Premier League net spend table, so they have room to manoeuvre this summer. They are likely to spend big on a rebuild, with two key stars potentially joining Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving.

The Reds are likely to sign a new striker to replace Darwin Nunez and a report from The Boot Room has provided a ‘major update’ on Isak’s potential move to Anfield.

The outlet’s ‘sources’ claim Liverpool are ‘confident’ of signing Isak as they ‘already have plans in place that could help them sign him over their competitors’.

The report claims Liverpool are ‘open’ to spending a ‘record’ fee to sign Isak this summer.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Real Madrid look to take £417m action to ‘scare away’ Liverpool as they ‘completely shield’ star

👉 Neville outlines ‘hell of a problem’ for Liverpool boss Slot as £250m ‘hole’ opens up

👉 Liverpool ‘internal disagreement’ mooted as club chiefs could ‘go over Slot’s head’ with one star

Regarding a potential swap deal, the report explains: