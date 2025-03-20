Liverpool ‘confident’ about contract extension as Ornstein provides Mohamed Salah update

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract this summer

The latest update from David Ornstein on Mohamed Salah’s potential contract extension at Liverpool is that there is no update.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool this summer, along with fellow star players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

There is no indication that the Egyptian will extend his deal, while Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Van Dijk has been linked with French champions Paris Saint-Germain this month but those rumours have been played down and the Dutch international is the most likely of the three to sign a new contract.

Salah has been pretty vocal about his desire to stay at Anfield but the player and club are struggling to reach an agreement over an extension.

The 32-year-old likely wants a longer contract than the Reds are willing to offer as his age takes precedence over his incredible performances this season. Salah leads the Premier League for goals (27) and assists (17) this season.

During a Q&A, The Athletic correspondent Ornstein was asked about Salah’s future at Anfield and whether or not there has been any advancement in talks.

Unfortunately, the update was that there isn’t much of an update, which is still kind of an update, right?

“Not that I’m personally aware of,” Ornstein replied. “Which doesn’t mean there aren’t any, it may just be that it hasn’t come to the media/public attention yet.

“I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same.

“Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.

“Furthermore, when you make checks on rumours/reports/suggestions that Salah might be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League or PSG, for example, you tend to receive pretty immediate and firm denials.

“I also don’t sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings. The same, I suspect, with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.”

Ornstein was also asked about Van Dijk to PSG, replying to a fan: “All parties playing down Van Dijk to PSG… Liverpool remain confident that he will extend at Anfield.”

With Alexander-Arnold expected to join Madrid, Liverpool could sign a new right-back in the summer.

Ornstein has played down the chances of this happening though.

“Is [Conor] Bradley not the heir apparent if Alexander-Arnold leaves? [Jarell] Quansah and [Joe] Gomez can play there too.

“That doesn’t rule out recruitment but I don’t think it would be at the top of the priority list.”

