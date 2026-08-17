‘Confident’ Liverpool make ‘fresh new bids’ for £172m duo in double transfer ‘bomb’

Liverpool have made ‘fresh new bids’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain duo Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola, according to reports.

The Reds have been focusing on bringing in centre-backs and wingers so far this summer with Jeremy Jacquet (£55m, Stade Rennais), Victor Munoz (£34.5m, Osasuna) and Ronald Araujo (loan, Barcelona) their first three additions.

After those new arrivals, Liverpool are now concentrating on securing deals for PSG duo Barcola and Mbaye as they look to take their squad to the next level.

Bringing an update on the situation surrounding Barcola, who has been linked to Liverpool for months, with the Reds attempting to close the gap in valuation.

Romano said on his YouTube channel last week: “What does it (the Torres and Godts arrivals) mean? That there is an expectation there could be movements around the situation of Bradley Barcola.

“Because the situation of Barcola remains absolutely linked to Liverpool. I never stopped telling you and I remain absolutely all in on this story, because Liverpool want Barcola.

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“Liverpool are negotiating for Barcola, and because I was believing in this news already in April, May, when the story and the narrative around was that Barcola was untouchable. But I remain on this story again today.

“Liverpool are still trying for Barcola. There’s still a gap in financial valuation between what PSG want and what Liverpool offer, but they’re still working for Barcola.

“The financial agreement with the player is okay, and now Liverpool and PSG keep talking, exchanging messages and discussing for Barcola.

“The deal is alive.”

Without mentioning Barcola, PSG head coach Luis Enrique seemed to be talking about the France international as he talked about “finding another solution” in the transfer market.

Enrique said over the weekend: “We are a very young, very ambitious team. It is important for us to make changes and look for players who enjoy playing our way and who love playing for PSG.

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“When a player doesn’t want to come here, or doesn’t have a smile on their face about being here, it is better to find another solution.”

After leaving Barcola and Mbaye out of PSG’s Trophée des Champions defeat to Lens on Sunday, Enrique commented: “I’ll talk about the situation after the transfer window has passed.”

PSG value Barcola at around £130m, while they are reportedly asking for £42m for Mbaye and it’s the combined £172m asking price which could prove a stumbling block.

But a well-known X account with over 700k followers and a team of ‘five elite reporters’ has insisted that Liverpool have made new offers for both Barcola and Mbaye.

The account wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE: This evening around 5pm Liverpool Football Club drop a double bomb Fresh new bids for Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye. Sources say the Reds are confident the Barcola deal gets done. And they’re quietly hopeful the Mbaye bid lands too.’

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