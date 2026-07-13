Liverpool are looking to sign Real Oviedo winger Haissem Hassan as their next signing with the Reds ‘confident’ of getting a deal done, according to reports.

The Reds were disappointing last season as they finished fifth under Arne Slot, who won the Premier League in the previous term, and the Dutchman was sacked at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool have already invested in one winger this summer with Mohamed Salah allowed to leave for nothing in order to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate have also left the club on free transfers, while players like Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson have been linked with moves away from Anfield.

Liverpool have already signed one new winger this summer with Spain international Victor Munoz signing from Osasuna in a deal worth around €40m.

That won’t stop the Reds signing another winger with Bradley Barcola rumoured to be their top target after it was revealed that RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande wants to join Paris Saint-Germain over Liverpool this summer.

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Despite it being an expensive operation, Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Barcola is no longer “untouchable” at PSG with Liverpool and Arsenal given a chance of signing the France international, who is starring at the World Cup.

Romano revealed on Wednesday: “Until last week, Barcola was untouchable; now I see him linked to several clubs. The reality, guys, is that Barcola is not untouchable. Barcola has serious possibilities to leave Paris in the summer transfer window. I maintain my information since April and I stand by my information.

“Don’t forget also Liverpool, because both Liverpool and Arsenal are calling for Barcola. Liverpool have the player on the very top of their shortlist since the summer transfer window 2025, and Liverpool remain interested in Barcola.

“Barcola is also appreciated by Arsenal, but he is not position number one. Position number one is Rogers, position number two is Barcola, and there are more options in terms of wingers. So that’s the situation at Arsenal.

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“Then, important to mention for PSG, he is not untouchable because the new contract talks are completely, completely on standby, stalling for a long time. So Barcola-PSG at the moment, there is no agreement over a new deal, and also important to say, PSG would ask for important money. So who’s going to sign Barcola? It’s not just about the interest, it’s also about the package of money they’re going to present to Paris Saint-Germain. So that’s the situation.”

Liverpool open talks over a deal for Hassan

However, it seems Liverpool also have their eyes on another World Cup winger with El Gol Digital claiming that the Reds have ‘accelerated their pursuit’ of Egypt international Hassan and are ‘confident’ of getting a deal over the line.

The report claims: ‘Liverpool have entered into talks with Real Oviedo to sign Haissem Hassan , the 24-year-old Egyptian winger whose value has increased following his performance at the World Cup. The Anfield club are confident of completing the transfer for a fee below his €12 m (£10.2m) release clause, taking advantage of the fact that the Asturian side were relegated to the Second Division this season.’

In the same report, El Gol Digital seem to suggest that Gakpo – who has been heavily linked with Tottenham – will definitely be leaving Liverpool this summer.

The website continues: ‘He also fits in with the attacking rebuild Liverpool is undergoing after the departures of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa and the definitive farewell of Mohamed Salah as the team’s icon. Oviedo, meanwhile, will have to decide between accepting a reduction from the €12 million price tag or waiting for a suitor to pay the full release clause before the transfer window closes.’

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