Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has confirmed that he “wants” to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and he’s “confident” that a deal will be completed.

Slot has emerged as the clear favourite to replace Klopp after Liverpool missed out on Xabi Alonso, who has decided to stick with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season.

The 45-year-old has done a remarkable job in Holland. Last season, he helped Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title for the first time since 2017 and this term they have won the KNVB Cup.

Previously targeted by Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, Slot has seen a move to the Premier League fall through in recent seasons but he is closing in on a switch to Anfield.

“I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement…”

It emerged earlier this week that Slot is ‘leaning towards’ a move to Liverpool and on Thursday, he confirmed to reporters that he “wants” to join the Premier League club.

“The clubs are negotiating. I am awaiting the outcome,” Slot said in an interview with ESPN.

“It’s no secret I want to go to Liverpool. Now I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I am confident that will happen.”

Before Slot emerged as the standout candidate to join Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim – who is also being linked with Chelsea and West Ham – was among the favourites.

Asked why Amorim slipped out of contention, The Athletic’s David Ornstein indicated that it may simply be the case that Slot “ticks the most boxes”.

“Amorim was in the Liverpool conversation but so were/are other candidates and I was never aware of him being the internal favourite, irrespective of some of the external reporting,” Ornstein said during a Q&A for The Athletic.

“It might not be that they aborted their interest in him (and don’t forget it’s not one way; he will have preferences, too). Instead, maybe Slot emerged from this process to tick the most boxes and be deemed the most appropriate candidate.

“Amorim’s camp held talks with West Ham and then he flew over to meet them this week. Exactly why he did that so publicly is the source of much debate — but after that meeting, he felt a move to West Ham was not right for him at this time.”

