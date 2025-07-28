According to reports, Liverpool are ‘confident’ of reaching an ‘agreement’ with Premier League rivals Newcastle United over the signing of Alexander Isak.

Liverpool have not messed around in the transfer market since clinching their 20th Premier League title as they have spent around £260m on signings in this window.

Most notably, Arne Slot’s side have landed Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, but they are far from finished in this summer’s transfer window.

With the anticipated exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and/or Harvey Elliott to raise funds, Liverpool likely have enough money leftover to make one or two more key signings as they target a striker and centre-back.

Marc Guehi is currently mooted as their most likely centre-back signing, while they remain interested in an audacious move for Isak.

It has been widely reported that Isak is a dream signing for Liverpool and there would be room for the Newcastle star in Slot’s squad with Ekitike if/when Diaz and Nunez leave.

A move for Isak had initially been considered unrealistic due to Newcastle’s reported asking price of around £150m, but the situation has changed in recent days as the world-class star has informed his current club of his desire to ‘explore’ a transfer.

Isak’s stance could weaken Newcastle’s negotiating power and boost Liverpool’s chances of signing him, while a report from Football Insider claims the Reds are ‘confident’ of ‘agreeing on a deal’ for their leading target.

This potential move is said to hinge on one condition, though. It is noted that he will ‘need to push hard enough to get the deal he wants’, while a ‘formal bid is expected to arrive imminently’.

Alternatively, it has been suggested that Isak could join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, but football finance expert Stefan Borson reckons this is a “bizarre” situation as a fee would be “capped” due to PIF’s links to the Middle East side and Newcastle United.

“Well, they’re not forced [to sell Isak],” Borson told Football Insider.

“They don’t need to sell him. I think they can manage their financial fair play issues. He’s got a long contract.

“They could say no, but it’s not easy to say no when a player wants to leave.

“I think the Al-Hilal situation is bizarre. You have got a team that is very clearly a related party. That’s what they themselves say in their own accounts.

“You have got a team that’s owned by the same owners. That deal would be adjusted.

“First of all, it would have to have a fair market value assessment by the Premier League, so that probably caps the fee at £150million.

“There is no possibility of £200million or something like that because the Premier League won’t approve that. I think the Premier League would approve £150million.

“Then you’ve got Uefa who will effectively adjust out any profit at all on the deal, so it won’t work for Uefa purposes.”