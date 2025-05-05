Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced that he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season after months of speculation.

Alexander-Arnold has faced months of rumours about whether he would leave Anfield or sign a new contract at his hometown club.

The Reds managed to tie down Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to new two-year deals but any talks for Alexander-Arnold had always seemed a bit trickier.

And in the end the Liverpool academy product had his heart set on a move to Real Madrid with Los Blancos seemingly pulling out all the stops to secure his signature.

There had even been suggestions last month that the Reds – who won the Premier League title eight days ago against Tottenham -made a last-gasp ‘super offer’ to keep him at Anfield but reliable journalists had always maintained that Alexander-Arnold would leave.

And in a statement on Monday, Alexander-Arnold confirmed that he will leave for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The statement read: “After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

“But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.

“I’ve given my all every single day I’ve been at this club, and I hope you feel like I’ve given back to you during my time here. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters – for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die.”

Alexander-Arnold has achieved almost everything during his time at Anfield with the England international winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, one Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

But there have been rumours that one of the main reasons Alexander-Arnold wanted to move to Real Madrid was to attempt to win the Ballon d’Or with players in England often overlooked for the award.

Liverpool legend John Aldridge reckons speculation over his future impacted Alexander-Arnold’s performances early on this year but he has been key in recent weeks as the Reds pushed for the title.

Speaking in March, Aldridge said: “He went through a tricky spell about a month ago, but he played quite well against PSG. The last few games he’s done alright.

“Maybe it was on his mind because he did go through a sticky patch but we all do that.

“With what’s surrounding him and the hype, he’s got a lot to take on board now.”

