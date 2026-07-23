Liverpool confirm exact away kit launch date in surprise city

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Liverpool’s new away kit will be revealed in Brooklyn, New York, in a unique kit launch for the Merseyside club.

Andoni Iraola’s new-look side will face Wrexham in a pre-season friendly in the USA and the new away kit will be revealed here just hours before, allowing fans to order the shirt immediately.

The launch will be a new strategy for Adidas as part of its £60m-per-year deal with Liverpool. The sportswear brand signed a deal to replace Nike as the kit supplier in 2025 and celebrated a record-breaking year for home and away kit sales last season.

It is the first time Liverpool will launch a kit in New York as the club targets the US market after the summer World Cup and Adidas has also launched a pre-season tour range.

The new pre-season range includes red caps and themed t-shirts celebrating the club’s trip to the US. The pre-season t-shirts, priced at £30, feature the Liver Bird and text describing the tour.

It is not the first pre-season range launched by Adidas as they continue to take advantage of their lucrative partnership with the club. A new ‘travel range’ and a new training range set to be worn by Iroala and his players in the US has also been released by the club.

The Liverpool 2026/27 away shirt has already been widely leaked and will be white with red highlights. The kit is designed in a retro style based on the club’s teams of the 1980s and includes the classic ‘Trefoil’ Adidas logo and the Liverpool crest based on older designs.

As one of Adidas’ ‘Elite’ club sides, Liverpool fans get extra perks other clubs may not receive from their Adidas deal. It includes global distribution of the new kits and long sleeve versions for all three summer kit launches.

Elite clubs will also get use of the Adidas Trefoil logo and unique templates and designs compared to non-Elite sides, which will use standard Adidas designs.

Liverpool will play Sunderland on 25 July in Nashville followed by the Wrexham game at Yankee Stadium on 30 July. The final US game will see Liverpool face Leeds at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Liverpool will play Monaco and Como at Anfield to finish off the pre-season.