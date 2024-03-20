Liverpool have confirmed Richard Hughes as their new sporting director after leaving his role as Bournemouth technical director.

The Reds’ owners FSG have already moved to bring Michael Edwards back to Anfield following the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Richard Hughes: I am incredibly proud

And now Liverpool announced the arrival of Hughes from Bournemouth on Wednesday afternoon with the new sporting director officially taking over on June 1 ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Speaking on his new role, Hughes commented: “I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.

“People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me. Jürgen Klopp is leading an outstanding team and squad and alongside that the commitment to young players and their pathway to the first team is also outstanding.

“I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position. It will be my job, working with Michael [Edwards] and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions.

READ MORE: Liverpool will flounder outside top four without ‘lucky’ Jurgen Klopp…

“That’s really what the job entails: you have to make the kind of good decisions which enhance the prospects of having a team that wins and excites the supporters. It is what Liverpool have done well for a very long time and the benefits are there for everyone to see.”

And Edwards seemed equally thrilled to have Hughes on board, he told Liverpool’s official website: “I’m delighted Richard has agreed to join us in this vitally important position.

“I’ve known him for half of my life in a professional and personal capacity and he is absolutely someone who embodies the best values of Liverpool FC. I trust him completely.

“He has outstanding judgement and a track record of making smart decisions which benefit the organisations he represents.

“Both Richard and I are aware of the weight of responsibility that comes with working in this capacity for a club such as this. The fact he is excited and energised by the challenge ahead is important.

Edwards: I am confident we have the right person in position

“It is clear to everyone that Jürgen will leave a legacy to build upon and in Richard we have the right person to make the key decisions and offer the leadership to take us forward into a bright future.

“As one very successful chapter will come to a close for Liverpool in the summer, the objective of everyone here is for another one to begin – and with Richard I am confident we have the right person in position for us to achieve this aim.”

READ MORE: Arsenal catching Man City, above Liverpool, in top 20 clubs ranked by transfer allure to new signings

The identity of Klopp’s successor at Liverpool is still unknown but former Reds striker Dean Saunders has heard that the players would like assistant Pep Lijnders to stay on as manager.

Saunders’ co-host Alan Brazil started: “I am told the players wouldn’t mind the number two, Pep taking over.”

To which Saunders replied: “”I heard that as well. At least he [Lijnders] knows what’s going on there. It’s difficult, who do you give the job to? That club is that big.”