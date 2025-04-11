Premier League giants Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah has penned a contract extension to commit his future to the club beyond this season.

Salah has been heavily linked with an exit over the past year as his previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Several European giants have been linked with the Liverpool forward, while a potential move to the Saudi Pro League has also been mentioned.

Despite this, it has been widely reported that his preference has always been to remain at Liverpool, who are keen to keep him amid his sensational form. He has arguably been the best footballer in the Premier League with 27 goals and 17 assists in 31 games.

Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold entered this season as three of the most valuable footballers who could become free agents this summer, but their respective futures are settled heading into the summer.

Alexander-Arnold has agreed on a move to Real Madrid, while Van Dijk is close to signing a contract extension.

On Friday morning, Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Virgil van Dijk will sign his new deal at Liverpool valid until June 2027 very soon, agreement done.

“All details of the contract have been sealed, also approved by the laywers and VVD will put pen to paper before end of the season. Two more years. Salah + Virgil, confirmed.”

There is yet to be an official announcement regarding Van Dijk, but Liverpool confirmed Salah’s new deal on Friday.

In a statement, the club said: ‘Liverpool FC can announce Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract that will keep him with the club beyond the 2024-25 season.

‘The forward, who is enjoying another stellar campaign for the Reds, has committed his future by putting pen to paper on the deal.’

Liverpool did not reveal the length of Salah’s deal, but Romano claims it is a two-year contract. He said: “Mo Salah signs new deal at Liverpool until June 2027, agreement sealed and confirmed.

“He’s staying at the club despite important proposals on the table from Saudi.”

In a new interview, Salah revealed two reasons were behind his decision to sign a new deal.

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” Salah said in an interview for Liverpool’s website.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”