PSV winger Johan Bakayoko with the Arsenal and Liverpool badges

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal and Newcastle United-linked PSV winger Johan Bakayoko as Mohamed Salah nears the end of his contract.

The Reds could be faced with the impossible task of replacing Salah at the end of the season.

The Egyptian winger has been in outrageous form this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 19 assists in 35 matches across all competitions.

That includes 22 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League, which has helped Liverpool hold a seven-point advantage over second-place Arsenal in the table.

Salah has been vocal about his desire to stay at the club but there is no agreement over a new deal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also in the final five months of their contracts.

Successfully replacing Salah is easier said than done and plenty of wide players have been linked with a summer transfer to Anfield.

One of the players in question is PSV’s Johan Bakayoko.

Newcastle have been the club most strongly linked with the Belgian international over the last two years, though Arsenal and Liverpool are both very much in the mix.

The latest from CaughtOffside claims Arne Slot is ‘seriously considering making a move’ for Bakayoko in the summer transfer window.

Indeed, Liverpool are ‘among the strongest suitors’ to sign the Belgian forward, who has ‘previously turned down big money to move to the Saudi Pro League and has his heart set on a move to English football next’.

It is claimed that Bakayoko is worth €50-60million (£41.2-49.9m).

Arsenal are ‘one to watch’ in the transfer race, while Newcastle, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund ‘could also come into the conversation’.

The player is not expected to be ‘short of transfer options this summer’ and Liverpool are ‘big admirers’, the report adds.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta views Bakayoko as a ‘stand-out option’ for his attack, despite interest in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

Newcastle are deemed a ‘tempting project’ as Eddie Howe would likely guarantee the youngster more playing time, while Leipzig and Dortmund are nice options given their ability to develop young talent.

Bakayoko joined PSV from the Anderlecht youth academy when he was only 16 years old back in 2019.

He made his senior debut for the Dutch giants in February 2022 at the age of 18, coming off the bench in a 4-0 cup win over NAC Breda.

The 21-year-old has made 116 appearances for PSV, scoring 31 goals and making 22 assists, winning five trophies in the process.

