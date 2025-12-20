Liverpool are reportedly ‘considering’ a move to sign Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza, who could come on a free in the summer, when his contract expires.

The Reds spent around £450million in the summer and have somehow become a worse side. They won the Premier League with essentially the same squad last season as they had the previous campaign, but with their new boys in the squad, they’re seventh in the table.

The balance of the side has changed, with £116million man Florian Wirtz’s inclusion in the midfield meaning at times, Dominik Szoboszlai has played right-back, though he’s been far better in the midfield.

At right-back, where Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the very best players in the Liverpool side, new man Jeremie Frimpong has missed most of the season through injury, while Conor Bradley hasn’t grown into the player the Reds thought he would be.

But Liverpool have a potential new man in sight for the position, as Anfield Index reports they are ‘considering a move’ to land Celta Vigo’s Mingueza.

They are one of a number of Premier League clubs said to be keen on the Spaniard, whose deal with his club is up in the summer, meaning he could agree a pre-contract deal with another club from January.

Mingueza has largely played as a right-back this season, so could solve Liverpool’s issue there, but he can also play in a more advanced role out wide, or as a centre-back. That means they’d also have an option to play him in the centre, amid the struggles of Ibrahima Konate, who could yet leave the club.

Last season in La Liga, Mingueza was directly involved in 10 goals, proving his skills on the front foot.

In 2024, when it looked evident that Alexander-Arnold was going to leave Liverpool, it was reported that Mingueza was seen as his ideal replacement, and the club were going to go all out for him.

He might well be the man to replace him, though a year later, and the Reds don’t have to part with big money if they go down the route of landing him on a free transfer.

Whether they will get the chance, with a number of other clubs on the scene for Mingueza, remains to be seen.

However, that they’ve been in the mix for the Spanish international for a while could stand them in good stead in competition with other clubs.

