Liverpool are reportedly ‘considering’ signing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as part of a cash-plus-player swap deal this summer.

The Premier League giants are yet to do any business this summer, with a club chief recently admitting Jurgen Klopp’s exit has allowed them to oversee a “reset” ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Following Joel Matip’s exit upon the expiry of his contract, the addition of a new centre-back is understood to be among Liverpool’s priorities this summer.

Liverpool were heavily linked with Leny Yoro earlier this summer before he joined Man Utd and have turned their attention to alternative targets.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Juventus star Bremer is Liverpool’s main defensive target. The 27-year-old has made 83 appearances for the Turin side over the past two seasons.

According to a report in Spain, Liverpool are ‘considering signing’ Bremer this summer, with the club ‘very keen’ on securing his services. However, the ‘biggest drawback’ to this deal ‘is the high cost’.

‘The biggest drawback to his signing is the high cost that the player would have. Juventus value the Brazilian at around 60 million euros (£50m) and will not let him leave the club for a figure lower than this. ‘At the moment, Liverpool are considering negotiating with the club and including a player if necessary.’

The Daily Mail meanwhile claims ‘Liverpool could be forced to consider bringing in a new defender should Joe Gomez leave this summer’.

Liverpool held talks with Newcastle earlier this summer over including Gomez in a swap deal for Anthony Gordon, but the deal fell through ‘at the eleventh hour’. At the time, the defender was ‘open-minded’ about the prospect of leaving the club and regarding a potential alternative, the report explains.

‘The England international saw a potential £45million move to Newcastle United fall through last month as part of negotiations around the deal for Anthony Gordon and is open-minded about seeking a new challenge in his quest for regular first team football. ‘Despite the departure of Joel Matip, the emergence of another Newcastle target Jarell Quansah, and the development on loan at Mainz of Sepp van den Berg, means coach Arne Slot does have options, but Gomez’s versatility and consistency has been crucial for Liverpool over recent seasons.’

