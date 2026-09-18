Liverpool considering £51.5m January swoop for star who just dazzled at Sunderland

Liverpool sent scouts to Sunderland to watch a £51.5m-rated player in action on Wednesday, though the man in question wasn’t playing for the Black Cats.

Liverpool are slowly but surely getting to grips with Andoni Iraola’s tactical demands, chief among which is greater intensity and pressing from the front.

However, a consequence of that style of play is fatigue, which leads to injuries becoming more commonplace.

As such, expect to see Iraola rotate his wing positions almost every game, while there could also be chopping and changing in the No 10 position both in terms of starting selection and substitutions in-game.

According to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Liverpool are now giving serious consideration to signing Dutch sensation, Kees Smit.

The 20-year-old plays for AZ Alkmaar and generally lines up as a No 10 or attacking midfielder.

Interest in Smit is not limited to just Liverpool as far as Premier League sides go, but the report insisted it’s the Reds who are ‘front and centre’ right now.

Liverpool considering signing Kees Smit after scouting mission

What’s more, TEAMtalk confirmed Liverpool sent scouts up to the north east to watch Smit in action when AZ faced Sunderland in the Europa League on Wednesday night.

AZ would ultimately lose 1-0 to Regis Le Bris’ side, though Smit shone during his hour on the pitch and a winter window move is a possibility.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘Smit was part of the AZ side that travelled to Sunderland and suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, with a number of Premier League scouts making the trip to Wearside to assess the highly-rated midfielder.

‘The 20-year-old started the game and produced another eye-catching display despite AZ ultimately being denied a point by Enzo Le Fee’s late penalty for Regis Le Bris’ side.

‘Smit has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfield talents over the past 18 months and his performances have ensured he remains firmly on the radar of clubs across the continent.

‘AZ have also started the season strongly and currently sit second in the Eredivisie, with Smit playing a key role in their impressive form.

‘His development has been particularly notable since breaking into the AZ first team in 2024, with his performances attracting sustained interest from England for more than two years.

‘TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are long-term admirers of Smit and their representatives were on Wearside to check on his progress during AZ’s trip to Sunderland.’

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Bailey concluded: ‘Smit had been expected to make a move during the summer, but no transfer materialised despite strong interest from clubs across Europe.

‘His situation was also complicated by his World Cup disappointment after he was not included in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad, despite his impressive form and growing reputation.

‘That setback has done little to diminish the interest in the €60m (£51.5m, $69m) rated star’s services, with Premier League clubs continuing to monitor his development closely and with Liverpool understood to be front and centre of that as Andoni Iraola’s side ponder a mid-season swoop for a new midfielder.’