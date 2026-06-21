Reds midfielder ‘considers time at Liverpool over’ as Euro giants ‘push hard’ for transfer

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones considers his time at Anfield ‘over’ as Inter Milan continue their pursuit, according to reports.

The Reds have already lost Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers this summer, while Mohamed Salah is set to leave to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere this summer.

Liverpool could also be set to move on other players with Jones, Alisson and Alexis Mac Allister among the clubs linked with a move away from Anfield.

The Reds have interest from Inter Milan in England midfielder Jones with the Serie A side looking to do a deal for around €20m this summer.

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano previously that Jones is “keen on the move” but that there is a gap between Inter’s valuation and that of Liverpool’s.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones.

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“Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses, so there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on.

“[Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

Adding more detail on the lack of recent movement on a deal for Jones, Romano said earlier this week: “It’s mid-June. So, clearly, Inter will have to work step by step. They have outgoing players, not only incoming ones, and various situations will need to be clarified.”

Romano added: “People are asking why the name of Curtis Jones disappeared from the news, what’s up with Curtis Jones? Nothing changes, Curtis Jones remains a very high name on Inter’s list, their favourite since January and the player is completely open.

“We need to make the numbers add up. Inter are starting at 20 million Euros, but Liverpool want 30 plus resale value so there’s still a gap to fill.”

And now Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has revealed that the broad agreement on salary figures and length of contract is a ‘pre-emptive’ move which has given them a potential advantage in the race.

Jones ‘considers his time at Liverpool over’ with the Reds star looking for a new challenge away from Anfield and Inter Milan are ‘pushing hard’ to secure a deal.

Emile Heskey reckons Jones could follow ex-Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay by becoming a success in Serie A.

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Heskey told LiveFootballTickets: “I’d be very surprised if he’s not pushing for a new contract. So there’s something there that tells me that they’re not willing to offer him what he wants.

“They’re either not willing to offer him a new contract or they’re not willing to offer him what he wants in that contract. He’s got ambitions to be a regular England player.

“So he needs to be playing regularly, and I think he can become a regular England player but he needs to be playing regularly at his club.

“I think if Liverpool can’t give him that I think he then looks at other pastures. You look at Scott McTominay (at Napoli) who has gone on to play in Italy and he’s been lauded for it.

“He’s actually changed the way people look at him as a footballer, and I think Curtis has got the ability to do that. He’s got so much ability to lead and he could play in several different positions.

“We’ve seen him play right back at times rolling into midfield which is not ideal for him, but he’s shown that he’s willing to do it and he’s willing to try and he’s capable of it.”

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