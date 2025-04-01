Liverpool have reportedly been watching French right-back Kiliann Sildillia since he won a medal at the last Olympics, and checks are becoming more regular as he emerges as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It seems the Alexander-Arnold remaining at Anfield ship has sailed. The right-back is said to have turned down a number of contract offers from his current club, as he only has eyes for Real Madrid on a free at the end of the season.

That means that the Reds will have to replace their star right-back. Conor Bradley, who has already impressed at the club, is an option, but reports have suggested he’s being given ‘no guarantees’ as Liverpool want to sign competition.

According to TBRFootball, Freiburg’s Sildillia could be the man to provide, it, with the Anfield outfit ‘considering’ a move for him. The 22-year-old has played 16 times in the Bundesliga this season, scoring twice.

He is also an Olympic silver medallist with France, and Liverpool are said to have been monitoring the right back – who can also play as a centre-back – since last summer’s tournament.

But in recent weeks, they are said to have watched him on more than one occasion, as he emerges as a possible target for the summer.

Liverpool are not the only side who are keeping an eye on Sildillia, though. The report states Manchester City have also been making regular checks of late, while Aston Villa and Brighton have also watched him this year.

As such, there is no guarantee that if the Reds do approach Freiburg, they will be the side who come out on top.

There is no suggestion of how much it would take to prise Sildillia away from the Bundesliga outfit, but their record sale is £22million, for forward Kevin Schade, to Brentford, to it is unlikely if it is more than that, it will be far north.

