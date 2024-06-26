Liverpool ‘contact’ agents of Premier League star as Tottenham ‘look to activate’ £60m clause

Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Crystal Palace and England winger Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to aid Arne Slot’s arrival at Anfield by giving him the tools he needs to do his job after Jurgen Klopp left at the end of the season.

Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool as FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes has joined from Bournemouth as the Merseysiders’ new sporting director.

And they have been linked with a number of new attackers over the summer and now The Palace Way are reporting that Liverpool have ‘contacted’ Eze’s agents ‘this week’ as they declare their interest in the England international.

Manchester City and Tottenham are apparently ‘waiting in the wings’ too and Palace are wasting no time in identifying a replacement with the Eagles entering talks to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT are claiming that Tottenham are ‘serious’ about Crystal Palace winger Eze and intend to activate his £60m release clause once they have sold players this summer.

The report in talkSPORT claims:

‘With Michael Olise poised to sign on the dotted line at Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace face a fresh fight to keep another of their star players. ‘Olise’s departure for Bavaria is a significant blow for manager Oliver Glasner, who was hoping to keep the Frenchman for at least one more season. ‘Glasner now risks losing Olise’s Selhurst Park teammate and England new-boy Eberechi Eze, who talkSPORT is told has serious interest from Tottenham. ‘Like Olise, it is believed Eze has a release clause of around £60m in his contract, which Spurs will look at activating once they have moved players off their wage bill.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea ‘willing to make £51m offer’ for former Everton flop

👉 Liverpool tipped to hijack Man Utd on one condition with club ‘expected to meet’ release clause

👉 England: Scholes selects new position to start ‘wasted’ Alexander-Arnold in three changes for Slovenia

Eze, who is part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024, ruptured his Achilles tendon in training in May 2021 before going inside to find out he had been selected for England’s preliminary 33-man squad for the last Euros.

Describing the rollercoaster of emotion, Eze said: “It was obviously my first time getting that message, but this is after my Achilles had ruptured on the training pitch.

“I’d gone inside, checked my phone and saw the message, so it was a tough day but, again, it’s part of the journey, part of the story, and I’m grateful to be here now.

“So, from then you’re sort of dealing with the emotion of, like, what could have been, all that type of stuff. I was there at the games watching with a cast on my foot.

“It was tough but, again, I don’t think I have the mentality that I have now without an experience like that. I think those types of experiences make you stronger, they build your character and they give you more strength going forward.”