RB Leipzig are considering Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott as a replacement for Chelsea target Xavi Simons, according to reports.

Elliott is allowed to leave Liverpool this summer in search of more regular playing time.

The 22-year-old did his future prospects no harm with a Player of the Tournament showing at this summer’s Under-21 European Championship, which he won with England.

Several clubs have been linked with the English youngster, but he’s not been close to leaving the Premier League champions at any point this summer.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Elliott, while there is reportedly interest from clubs in Germany.

Leipzig are one of those clubs, and now David Ornstein says they are ‘speaking to Liverpool’ about signing Elliott this summer.

The Bundesliga side are resigned to losing Chelsea target Xavi Simons and have identified the former Fulham youngster as a potential ‘direct replacement’.

Ornstein says talks are ‘not at an advanced stage’, though ‘discussions are ongoing’ between Leipzig and Liverpool after the former ‘contacted’ the latter.

Arne Slot’s side want £40m plus a buy-back option for Elliott, or £50m without a buy-back option, it’s claimed.

Elliott only started twice in the Premier League last season, making 28 appearances across all competitions, registering five goals and three assists.

The midfielder recently voiced his desire to play more often, noting that he is wary of “wasting years of my career” at Anfield.

Liverpool confirmed the sale of young midfielder Tyler Morton to Lyon on Tuesday.

Morton – who was also in the England U-21 squad at this summer’s Euros – was sold in a deal that could rise to £15m. Liverpool also included a 20 per cent sell-on.

The Reds are currently working on the sales of Elliott and Darwin Nunez as they continue to pursue Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Merseyside club failed with an opening offer worth £110m for Isak last week and will only return if the Magpies give them encouragement to do so.

Encouragement will come via Newcastle signing a replacement for the Swede. Their top striker target is Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, but Manchester United made a bid for the Slovenian on Tuesday.

If Sesko doesn’t join Newcastle, there’s a strong chance Isak stays at St James’ Park, even if he doesn’t want to.

The Magpies don’t want to sell their star striker, but there’s an acceptance that a deal can be agreed for a mere £150m.

