Liverpool ‘make contract offer’ as fresh Ornstein update reveals ‘anticipated’ Salah ‘change’

A new report from respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool have ‘made a contract offer’ to captain Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the 20 best footballers out of contract in 2025 and it remains to be seen whether they will commit their futures to Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is being pursued by Real Madrid as they are in the market for a right-back to replace Spain international Dani Carvajal.

The experienced right-back has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024/25 season with a knee injury, but a report earlier this week revealed Real Madrid do not intend to move for Alexander-Arnold in January.

As for Van Dijk and Salah, the Liverpool pair do not perhaps have as many options as Alexander-Arnold, but they are on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs.

Much has been said about their respective futures of late and The Athletic’s Ornstein provided a concrete update on Wednesday afternoon.

He confirms ‘Liverpool have made a contract offer to Van Dijk’ and while there has been ‘no breakthrough yet on deal value or length, talks are continuing’.

Regarding Salah, Ornstein claims the Egypt international is ‘yet to receive any proposals to prolong his Anfield career’, but the ‘anticipation is that this will change soon’.