Liverpool star ‘convinced’ to snub Real Madrid by rival boss after ‘positive’ talks ‘in last few hours’

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly been ‘convinced’ to snub Real Madrid and instead move to Barcelona after ‘very positive’ talks.

Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season meaning he’s able to discuss moves with prospective clubs in January ahead of a free transfer away from Anfield in the summer.

Talks are said to have taken place over a new deal but the right-back is keeping his options open, with his recent comments about his desire to win the Ballon d’Or leading many to suggest he has eyes on a new challenge.

Real Madrid have earmarked him as the ideal addition to their squad while Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation, but a report in Spain claims Barcelona are now leading the race for the England international.

‘Everything indicates that Barcelona is getting closer and closer to getting his signing’ according to the report, which states that the Catalan giants have ‘taken advantage in the contest’ with Madrid ‘in the last few hours’, with Alexander-Arnold now ‘leaning towards’ a move to the Non Camp.

It’s thought the 26-year-old has been ‘convinced’ by what Hansi Flick has done in his brief time in charge of the club.

The report adds:

‘The recent conversations between the player’s entourage and Deco, Barcelona’s sports director, have been very positive. ‘According to comments, the sports project that Hansi Flick is building has convinced the English lateral, who would be interested in joining a team that combines youth and experience, and that bets on a style of play in which his ability to reach the attack and generate play from the side would be enhanced. ‘Flick has already given the green light to this operation, recognizing that the signing of Alexander-Arnold would give an important boost to the team in the defensive zone, one of the sectors where the German coach considers it necessary to add talent and reliability. ‘Although the operation is far from closing, the optimism in the Barcelona board is evident, and Alexander-Arnold himself would have already given signs of interest in the Barça project.’

It’s further claimed that Real Madrid have ‘deviated slightly from the race’ and have ‘begun to explore other options’, namely Tottenham star Pedro Porro.

This decision ‘has given Barcelona a margin that Deco is not willing to miss’.

‘With the contacts underway and Flick’s endorsement, Barça is confident of being able to give one of the most important market blows next summer’ with Alexander-Arnold very much ‘open to a change of scenery’.