Liverpool cool on PL star but Man Utd could ‘move now’ as defender ‘is joining’ Slot’s side

Liverpool have ‘cooled’ their interest in signing Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes but Man Utd could move for him in January, according to reports.

The Reds spent over £400m on new signings in the summer transfer window as FSG backed Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

However, things have not gone to plan for Liverpool this season with many of their new signings underperforming as the Reds have slumped 14 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool mainly improved their defence and attack over the summer and it’s likely that some money will be invested in their midfield over the next few transfer windows.

However, it will not be in Wolves midfielder Gomes after Caught Offside revealed that Liverpool’s interest in the Brazilian has ‘cooled recently’.

The report adds: ‘Sources have informed CaughtOffside that scouting reports are positive and suggest he’s well-suited to Premier League tempo. Crystal Palace have also noted Gomes among options to cover an injury-hit midfield, with a loan or cost-effective solution in January under consideration. Liverpool’s earlier interest has cooled recently.’

The Reds’ Premier League rivals Man Utd are still very much interested though and the Red Devils are ‘shaping whether they move now or wait’.

It is understood that ‘an option or obligation to buy is the most realistic January structure, while a straight permanent deal is more likely in the summer’.

One player who ‘is joining’ Liverpool is Austria Vienna defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe with Kurier (via Sport Witness) claiming that the Austrian outfit ‘can immediately retain the player and will receive around €7m from the Merseyside club’.

There have been rumours that Slot is under pressure to turn around results but The Athletic reported on Monday that he still retains the full backing of the Liverpool owners.

After being asked about the boos at the end of their 1-1 draw against Burnley at the weekend, Slot said: “Yes, in my head it wasn’t a boo, but in my head it was frustration as well.

“We are Liverpool and we play against Burnley – and we have to give them credit [for] how they defended, cleared balls off the line, all the things you want to see if you are a Burnley manager, players that try to do everything to prevent us from scoring – but if we, as Liverpool, are not disappointed anymore by having a draw at home against Burnley then something is completely wrong.

“I completely understand the frustration. I can tell you I have the same and the players definitely have the same frustration as the fans have.”

