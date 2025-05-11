Liverpool could be handed transfer alternative to help with big summer spending plans

Darwin Nunez could be spared from weighing up a move to Saudi Arabia and could get the opportunity to move to a title-winning side.

Liverpool are understandably willing to cash in on Nunez – or so is widely reported, at any rate – and the striker has been the subject of reported interest from the spiritual home of all big-name Premier League players who are not quite good enough for a big eight club, the Saudi Pro League.

A frankly staggering £68m transfer fee has been bandied about in return for Nunez’s services, reflecting the paucity of top strikers across the game at the moment.

In spite of that, and heedless of the massive gap in spending power between the Premier League and Serie A, Corriere Dello Sport report that Nunez is part of Napoli’s shortlist as they look for a longer-term successor to Romelu Lukaku. Almost like replacing Victor Osimhen with the 31-year-old Belgian last summer had some drawback or something?

Still, with the Serie A title in sight but not quite secured, Napoli are guaranteed a third straight season of Champions League football and are said to want to strengthen in a bit to make it further than the last 16 next season.

Free agent Kevin De Bruyne is also said to be wanted by Antonio Conte, with Lille’s Jonathan David, Porto’s Samu Omorodion and PSG’s Lee Kang-in making up the rest of their reported wishlist alongside Nunez. Atletico Madrid are also reported to be interested.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan joined Liverpool from Benfica in 2022 but has struggled to make his mark on the Premier League.

Nunez has started just eight league games for Arne Slot’s title-winning side this season, with an additional 19 appearances from the bench.

His modest five-goal yield makes Nunez an obvious high-profile candidate for sale this summer with Liverpool reported to be keen on investing heavily in their squad. Getting a good fee for Nunez would help fund further reinforcements, especially with his wages taken off the balance sheet.

Recruiting upgrades to their forward line is likely to be a priority, with Nunez and Diogo Jota both underwhelming at number 9.