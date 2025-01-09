Liverpool are expected to consider signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia if he becomes a ‘market opportunity’ and a forward is sold, according to David Ornstein.

Kvaratskhelia is being linked with a January transfer amidst interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG seemed to have a clear run at the Georgian superstar but have been joined in the race by Manchester United, who are reportedly interested in a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford.

Now it has been revealed that Liverpool are also interested in the Napoli forward, but are unlikely to pursue him unless they sell an attacking player.

According to The Athletic correspondent Ornstein, Liverpool ‘could consider’ Kvaratskhelia ‘should it be decided that he is to exit the club in this transfer window’.

Interested clubs have been ‘encouraged’ to pursue the 23-year-old given ‘the lack of movement relating to a fresh deal’, with his contract set to expire in two and a half years.

PSG remain ‘the leading contenders’ to sign the player in January but Ornstein says Liverpool ‘remain attentive to the situation’.

Arne Slot has plenty of strength in depth in attack. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez are all capable of playing in Kvaratskhelia’s position on the left wing.

The number of attackers the Reds have mean ‘it may take a significant departure to create space for an addition such as Kvaratskhelia’.

The signing of the Georgian does feel fairly unlikely given the circumstances but if he does move to Anfield, he will be joined by international team-mate Giorgi Mamardashvili – who was signed last August and stayed on loan at Valencia – in the summer.

Liverpool are not specifically interested in signing Kvaratskhelia or a player like Kvaratskhelia, however, they ‘admire’ him and ‘are keeping tabs on and will be ready to contend for if it becomes a market opportunity’.

Ornstein adds that Premier League club Chelsea are also fans of the 23-year-old Napoli star.

Summer signing Chiesa has been linked with a move to Napoli having failed to impress since joining the Reds.

The Italian winger’s agent recently said that his client will not join the Serie A club this month.

“Napoli did not negotiate a contract with Chiesa from Liverpool in the winter period, and the club has no intention of dispensing with the player,” his agent Vali Ramadan said.

“The player is continuing with Liverpool and is seeking the opportunity to participate in the coming period. This is what I can confirm now.”

