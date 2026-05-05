According to reports, Liverpool are still plotting a late move to sign Bournemouth star ahead of Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Senesi will secure an upwards transfer during this summer transfer window after impressing for Bournemouth this season.

The 28-year-old has been one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Premier League this season and has helped Bournemouth challenge for Champions League qualification.

However, he is in the final couple of months of his current contract and will inevitably leave Bournemouth ahead of next season.

Barcelona and several Big Six sides have been heavily linked with Senesi in recent months, but Spurs have emerged as his most likely destination.

The north London side have reached an ‘agreement’ over signing Senesi on a free transfer, but it has also been suggested that he could still end up at Liverpool.

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Liverpool could sign another new centre-back this summer and Senesi is a potential low-cost option to provide extra competition.

A report from talkSPORT claims Liverpool ‘could hijack’ Spurs and sign Senesi this summer, with the Premier League giants ‘contemplating making a rival offer’.

This is said to be dependent on Spurs suffering relegation and Ibrahima Konate not signing a new contract beyond this summer.

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The report claims: ‘Liverpool are keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

‘The Argentina international has already verbally agreed to join Tottenham, assuming they avoid relegation to the Championship. Much could depend on the future of Ibrahima Konate, who is still to sign a new deal at Anfield.’

Liverpool told to block Alisson Becker’s move to Juventus

TalkSPORT’s Ally McCoist and Jeff Stelling, meanwhile, have advised Liverpool against sanctioning Alisson Becker’s proposed move to Juventus after it was reported that this has already been ‘verbally agreed’.

“No, no is the answer to that. I don’t think so,” McCoist said on talkSPORT when asked whether Liverpool should let Alisson leave.

“Particularly in that area, he might just be their key player in the whole squad.”

Presenter Jeff Stelling added: “I think it’s really important to hold on to him.

“Look, they’ve lost significant big name players last season and will do again during the course of the summer.

“Surely they want to hold on to the man who is still, deservedly, their No.1 keeper.”

Alisson has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world and certainly should still be playing ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

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