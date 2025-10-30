According to reports, Liverpool ‘could sack’ head coach Arne Slot on one condition as he faces a ‘crucial week’ to save his job at Anfield.

Under Slot, Liverpool have slumped into a crisis since winning their 20th Premier League title at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Slot‘s debut season at Anfield went better than anyone expected, as he got more out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad than his predecessor to guide the Reds to the Premier League title.

Despite this, Slot and FSG decided to overhaul Liverpool’s squad in the summer, with £400m+ spent to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool broke the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, while they also spent heavily to land Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

This overhaul has impacted Liverpool’s balance as Slot’s side have lacked cohesion at the start of this campaign, while most of their top performers are struggling.

Liverpool were fortunate to start this season with a winning run as they relied on late goals and moments of quality from key players, though their luck has run out in recent weeks.

The Premier League giants have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their latest defeat seeing Slot’s side crash out of the Carabao Cup by losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Liverpool have also slipped from first to seventh in the Premier League, meaning Slot is currently among the favourites to be the next manager sacked.

It will not get any easier for Slot in the coming days as Liverpool has a huge week coming up with games against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims ‘time is running out’ for Slot as he ‘could be sacked’ if this ‘crucial week’ does not go his way.

It is claimed that the matches against Villa, Real Madrid and City could seal his ‘fate’.

The report adds:

‘The drought of victories is taking its toll: four consecutive defeats in the Premier League have damaged the dressing room’s confidence and increased the demands on his leadership. ‘Arne Slot faces a crucial week: Liverpool take on Aston Villa and Manchester City in the Premier League, and Real Madrid in the Champions League . These matches could mark the end of his tenure.’

Despite this, a report from BBC Sport has explained why there is ‘no chance’ of Slot getting sacked.

The report said: “Liverpool is a calm club internally, not given to hasty, panicky decisions, certainly not when it involves a manager who won the Premier League last season.

“Liverpool’s owners are measured. They saw Slot win the title in his first season and I am sure there will be an acceptance and understanding that there has also been a lot of change in the summer.”