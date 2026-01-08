Mason Greenwood has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have reportedly “reached a verbal agreement” to sign a young defender, while they are ‘crazy’ about Marseille forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood would be a highly controversial signing for Liverpool (and all other Premier League clubs) and Arne Slot’s side will surely think better of bringing him back to England, but they are nevertheless being linked with the forward.

Former Manchester United forward Greenwood had no choice but to leave England to continue his career in Europe after he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service eventually discontinued this case after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction.

Since leaving Man Utd, Greenwood has had positive spells on the pitch at Getafe and Marseille. The 24-year-old has 15 goals and four assists for the Ligue Un outfit this season.

This form has fuelled reports linking Greenwood with a move to several European giants, with Man Utd to benefit from this transfer as they have a 50% sell-on clause after his £26m move to Marseille in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool are ‘crazy’ about signing Greenwood as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is ‘expected to leave’ this year.

It is claimed that there are four reasons behind Liverpool’s verdict, with a ‘record sale’ worth upwards of £86m mentioned.

The report claims: ‘Mason Greenwood’s return to the Premier League wouldn’t be easy or cheap. Olympique de Marseille values ​​the player at between 80 and 100 million euros (at most £86m), a high figure but manageable for a Liverpool side preparing a significant investment to lead a new attacking era. ‘The English club believes Greenwood can offer dynamism, goals, and youth—three key factors in rebuilding their attack after Salah’s departure. Furthermore, his previous Premier League experience is a positive factor for the sporting project.’

Due to the factors mentioned at the top, this transfer is incredibly unlikely and Liverpool moving for Michael Olise and/or Yan Diomande is far more plausible as they look to fill the void left by Salah.

Liverpool are also looking to build for the future, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that they have “reached a verbal agreement” to sign teenager Mor Ndiaye. “This follows” the recent addition of Ifeane Ndukwe.

“Liverpool reach verbal agreement to sign left-sided CB Mor Ndiaye,” Romano said on X.

“Senegal defender has played at the recent U17 World Cup in Qatar; deal follows the signing of Ifeane Ndukwe from Austria Wien sealed last week. Here we go.”