Liverpool make ‘crazy offer’ for Real Madrid star but Florentino Perez ‘asks’ for €1billion

Liverpool have made an offer of €150m for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde but Florentino Perez wants a lot more, according to reports.

The Reds are set for some upheaval in the summer with Jurgen Klopp announcing earlier this year that he will be leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Chelsea and Manchester United ‘have also expressed interest’ in Valverde

Liverpool have already moved to revamp their recruitment department with Richard Hughes set to arrive from Bournemouth as their new sporting director.

And there are reports coming out of Spain that Liverpool are interested in Valverde with Fichajes insisting that the Reds have made a ‘crazy offer’ of €150m for the Uruguay international, who scored against Manchester City on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

Chelsea and Manchester United ‘have also expressed interest’ with claims that the Blues have even offered to swap Reece James as part of the potential transfer.

But Real Madrid president Perez ‘will only consider selling players who express their desire to leave the team’ and Valverde’s ‘commitment to Real Madrid seems solid’.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans turn on ‘arrogant’ Rolls-Royce players throwing away title

And Nacional also back this up with Liverpool ‘setting their sights’ on Valverde but Real Madrid president Perez ‘asks’ for the Premier League side to reach the Uruguayan’s €1billion release clause.

There are many uncertainties at Liverpool ahead of next season with the Premier League side still looking for a successor to Klopp.

Ruben Amorim appears to be the favourite despite claims of a ‘verbal agreement’ dismissed yesterday by reliable sources like BBC Sport and James Pearce.

But Steve McManaman reckons Liverpool are a better prospect than Barcelona for Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim if it comes down to a choice between the two clubs.

The former Liverpool winger told Betfred: “Of course Liverpool are. I don’t mean any disrespect towards Barcelona, but they’re an absolute financial mess. They’re an enormous club with a great history, but Liverpool are certainly the better proposition at the moment for any prospective manager.

‘Liverpool are in a far healthier position than Barcelona’

“Barcelona’s salary cap is going to be cut again next season and when it comes to bringing in players, then you have to be a magician to balance the books there. Liverpool are in a far healthier position than Barcelona are at this moment in time.

“From all the reports recently, it does look as if Liverpool are looking to bring Rúben in and it doesn’t surprise me that it’s not Roberto De Zerbi or someone like Julian Nagelsmann. I think the stories we’re reading about Amorim are the right ones.

“Deco’s the sporting director at Barcelona, so it makes sense that they’re interested in a Portuguese manager, but I think to go into that club at this moment in time would be extremely difficult due to the restrictions they’ve got and the resurgence of Real Madrid if Kylian Mbappé turns up. If he does, then they’re going to be even better next season and that’s going to make it even harder for any manager to excel at Barcelona.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe is a galactic pain in the arse but is just about worth it