Liverpool have set a ‘crazy price’ for Real Madrid to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer after reportedly ‘accepting’ a £43m Los Blancos bid for one of his teammates.

Arne Slot has already seen the La Liga giants poach one of his star players this summer as Trent Alexander-Arnold ran down his contract to force through a move to the Bernabeu.

Liverpool did manage to get a fee of around £8.4m in the end from Real Madrid as they wanted to sign him before the end of June to play in the Club World Cup, and are now attempting to ward them off from a move for Mac Allister, who’s been linked with them for some time.

He’s ‘one of the most attractive players to strengthen’ Xabi Alonso’s midfield as Madrid ‘stay his contractual situation in England’, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The World Cup winner – who moved to Liverpool from Brighton for £35m in the summer of 2023 – has three years left on his current deal, which means the Reds are ‘not willing to negotiate easily’.

The ‘crazy price’ (which isn’t actually crazy at all as it’s his Transfermarkt value) is €100m, which is said to ‘complicate the plans of Real Madrid’ as they are ‘not in a position to pay any price’.

The report adds that Mac Allister is ‘comfortable in the Premier League’ and that he’s a ‘key piece’ in Slot’s side, who cantered to the title last term and have made great strides to improve their squad this summer in order to go back to back.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘accelerate’ £87m signing with Reds ‘fully confident’ two things ‘can be decisive’

👉 Liverpool: Euro giants submit ‘incredible offer’ to make Reds star ‘forget’ Barca amid ‘clear’ green light

👉 Arsenal, Liverpool given transfer boost as Xabi Alonso ‘decides’ Real Madrid trio ‘will leave’

A more likely departure for Real Madrid from Liverpool is Ibrahima Konate, who has entered the final year of his contract and has reportedly turned down two renewal offers as he weighs up his future.

And Fichajes claim that Real Madrid have ‘reached a comprehensive agreement’ with the France international ahead of a potential move to the Bernabeu.

READ: Six PL clubs who made ‘illegal approaches’ for a signing before Tottenham ‘tapped up’ Gibbs-White

The La Liga giants are also ‘preparing to pay the €50m (£43m) Liverpool demand for his transfer’ and the report adds that Konate ‘will be Real Madrid’s next signing in the summer transfer window, in a deal that will be finalised in the coming days.’

Real Madrid’s heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semi-finals ‘set off alarm bells at Valdebebas and led’ Xabi Alonso ‘to request a reliable defender’.

And Liverpool centre-back Konate ‘meets the qualities Alonso considers essential to compete at the highest level’ with Frenchman making ‘his intention to wear the white shirt clear and is not considering any other alternative at this time.’

The report adds that Liverpool have ‘decided to accept the fee proposed by Real Madrid’ after coming under pressure following Konate’s refusal to agree a new contract.