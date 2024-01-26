Liverpool: Crouch backs ‘carnage’ creator to be ‘huge asset’ in title race after Klopp’s ‘huge blow’

Peter Crouch thinks Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez can have a big say in the Premier League title race and has compared his own start at Anfield to the Uruguayan’s.

The Reds paid around £70million to sign Nunez from Benfica in the 2022 summer transfer window.

He is still very raw and wasteful in front of goal but the Liverpool fans are behind him all the way, a lot like they were with Crouch after he joined the club in July 2005.

Crouch did not score his first goal until December but when he did against Wigan Athletic, Anfield exploded.

The fans always stood by the ex-England striker, who thinks Liverpool supporters have similarly taken to Nunez.

“There are some similarities with Nunez to when I was there,” he told Mail Sport.

“It was hard for me at the start. But the fans stuck with me and it feels like he’s in the best place for that because Liverpool stuck with me when I had a difficult time.”

READ MORE: Which players are the worst finishers in the Premier League?

Crouch added that the 24-year-old is a dangerous player and can be “a huge asset” for Jurgen Klopp as his side fight in four different competitions.

“He causes carnage by constantly making runs,” he said. “As a result, he gets more chances than other strikers because of his pace and strength and how quickly he gets onto things.

“He is going to have more chances and won’t be as clinical as he could be. But I still think he is a huge asset for Liverpool towards the end of the season.”

There will be more pressure on Nunez to find the back of the net with Mohamed Salah currently out injured.

Crouch has faith in Salah’s team-mates to carry the load, though.

“It’s a huge blow to the title ambitions if he’s out for a long time,” he added. “Hopefully he’ll be back soon, but I saw a stat they have 30-odd goals from substitutes this season.

“That is incredible and shows the strength in depth they have. Liverpool can share the goals around, with Nunez, (Luis) Diaz and (Diogo) Jota all well capable of scoring.

“But Mohamed Salah is just relentless and anyone would miss him.”

READ MORE: Klopp the king of game-changing substitutions? Arteta among three managers doing it better…