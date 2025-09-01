Liverpool have left their bid of £35m on the table in the hope that Crystal Palace will allow Marc Guehi to undergo a medical before 7pm, according to reports.

The Reds are still hoping to get deals over the line for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who is on Merseyside to complete a deal, and Palace centre-back Guehi.

Guehi started and scored as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Villa Park on Sunday with Oliver Glasner doubting the England international would be allowed to leave for Liverpool before the deadline.

After the Villa clash, the Crystal Palace head coach revealed that he’d asked chairman Steve Parish if they can keep Guehi with the Eagles having “no chance to find the right replacement in one day”.

Glasner told reporters: “I told the chairman we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season. We have no chance to find the right replacement in one day. We all agreed that we just sell Marc if we have the right replacement in the building.

“We wanted a replacement by 1 July. It is 31 August and we have no replacement. We have this agreement so it is clear from me. He is such a crucial player. He is one of our key players – he is our captain.”

READ: Transfer Deadline Day, summer 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed this morning that a deal for Guehi was ‘looking unlikely’ but U-turned on that position a few hours later by claiming that Liverpool are ‘now confident of finalising a deal’ and it’s ‘expected to happen’.

Adding to that, Jacobs has since revealed on X: ‘Liverpool have left their £35m offer on the table from the weekend. Club now waiting for Steve Parish to inform them if Guehi can undergo a medical in London.’

And the Reds have been given a good chance with former Daily Express journalist Charlie Parker-Turner revealing earlier in the day that Brighton centre-back Igor Julio is on his way to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal: Arteta mentality, Jones brilliance, Neville nonsense, Martinelli flops

👉 Mailbox: Did Mikel Arteta commit a ‘crime against football’ or did Liverpool just get lucky?

👉 Mediawatch: Making Alexander Isak to Liverpool ‘simple for simpletons’ with Luke Edwards

Parker-Turner wrote on X: ‘EXC: Surprise loan deal. Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Igor Julio on a season-long loan. Personal terms not expected to be an issue. West Ham also in the race but Palace in pole position to secure his signature as it stands. #BHAFC #CPFC’

Before Fabrizio Romano added his ‘here we go’: ‘Understand Igor is undergoing his medical at Crystal Palace right now! Agreement done with #CPFC on loan with option to buy from Brighton. Here we go.’

READ NEXT: Aston Villa ‘closing in on’ deadline day deal for Liverpool star on ‘season-long loan with buy obligation’