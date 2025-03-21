Liverpool have been told that they could land Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi for a vastly-reduced fee this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have had a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot guiding them to the summit of the division with just nine matches remaining.

Liverpool have taken a remarkable 12-point lead ahead of second-placed Arsenal with the Gunners needing a minor miracle to overtake the Reds before the end of the season.

It has been an outstanding first season from Slot, despite them being knocked out of the Champions League last week and losing the League Cup final on Sunday.

Slot has had a few issues to deal with this season as the futures of key trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all still up in the air.

There is little indication about which of the trio, if any, will sign new contracts before the end of the campaign and Slot could be in for a lot of turnover in the summer.

Liverpool will likely concentrate on improving defence and attack in the summer with their goalkeeping and midfield positions largely sorted.

And now Football Insider claims that Liverpool ‘could land Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi for a cut-price fee of around £50-60million this summer’ as they look for a new centre-back.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

Liverpool are said to be in ‘pole position’ to land the England international and the report adds:

‘The Eagles fought off interest from Newcastle last summer (2024), with Eddie Howe’s side seeing up to four bids rejected for the centre-back. ‘It is believed Palace wanted around £75-80million for their captain at that time, but Guehi will have just 12 months remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park in June. ‘The 24-year-old can therefore negotiate a free transfer exit from the Croydon club to a foreign side in January 2026 as things stand. ‘Palace are set to be forced to lower their valuation of Guehi in the upcoming summer transfer window.’

Liverpool legend John Barnes thinks it’s tight between three players for the Reds’ Player of the Season award with much depending on how they perform between now and the end of the season.

Barnes told Poker Scout: “It really depends on what happens between now and the end of the season.

“I know players who have won the player of the season, because they’ve done well between March and May. They may not have done well before, but of course, that’s what we remember; that’s the freshest information.

“When the end of the season comes, we think about who’s done well and who’s doing well? Rather than thinking, well they did really well up until January, but then of course between March and May they didn’t, so it really depends on what happens between now and the end of the season.

“From Liverpool you have to look at the last two or three matches and Salah hasn’t done much and if he continues to do that maybe he won’t win it.

“It’s hard to look beyond Liverpool players when thinking about the contenders because they’ve been the best team in the league and the most consistent team.

“Mo hasn’t impressed me more than others. Szoboszlai has impressed me.

“Virgil has been really good. It has been a really good team performance. From the end of the season, it really depends on who has done well. The whole Liverpool team has been fantastic. I’d give Virgil more of a chance to be named player of the season because of what he’s actually done. Up until this point, he’s been our most consistent performer.”