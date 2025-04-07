Prem star ‘wants to join Liverpool’ over Man Utd with Reds ‘willing to pay’ £51m for ex-Forest flop

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha, while they also eye a bid for Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade.

The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with their 3-2 loss against Fulham on Sunday meaning they are still 11 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the title race.

It would take a monumental collapse from leaders Liverpool now to allow the Gunners back into the title race and winning the Premier League will put Arne Slot’s side in good stead for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool will be in the Champions League once again and will be able to attract some of the best players in the world as likely Premier League champions.

Attack and defence are likely to be key areas that the Reds concentrate on over the summer with Liverpool improving their midfield a lot last summer.

And now Football Insider claim that Wolves forward Cunha ‘wants to join Liverpool’ over Manchester United and other Premier League clubs.

The website quotes former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – on Cunha’s future, he said: “He’s definitely going to move in the summer.

“He’s come out and said he wants to go, and once he’s said that there’s no chance he would be able to stay there – he won’t want to, but they won’t want him to either now.

“It’s just a question now as to who comes in for him. I think he’s a good player, there are a few question marks about his character but he’s a talented player.

“And there aren’t too many players like him about at the moment, even fewer that are available. He’s going to be in high demand, there’s no doubt about that.

“Arsenal have been looking, Nottingham Forest are there, you’ve then got Chelsea and Liverpool – and I’m told Man United are interested too.

“Whether they could do a deal, it’s hard to say, but it might be difficult if they have to go up against the likes of those teams I’ve just mentioned. He will want Liverpool ahead of Man United at the moment.”

It is still unclear over whether Virgil van Dijk will sign a new contract at Liverpool or not, while they could do with greater depth at centre-half anyway.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that the Reds are ‘keen to bolster their defence and have set their sights on one of La Liga’s most promising defenders’ in Sevilla’s Bade.

Liverpool are ‘willing to pay’ Bade’s €60m (£51m) release clause ‘to secure’ the services of the former Nottingham Forest defender, who didn’t feature in a competitive match for the Premier League side.

The report adds that Sevilla’s financial situation could see them sell Bade and other players in the summer as they look to balance their books.