According to reports, Marc Guehi’s proposed move from Crystal Palace to Liverpool is set to be ‘delayed’, as a ‘dangerous’ outcome to this saga is mooted.

The England international has been heavily linked with Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window as he is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in 2026.

With Guehi unlikely to pen a new contract, it has been suggested that Crystal Palace are open to cashing in on the defender, though they have remained bullish on their £40m asking price.

Liverpool are this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, with the signing of 18-year-old defender Giovanni Leoni taking their investment to around £290m.

Arne Slot’s side have turned their attention to strengthening in defence as they wait on Newcastle United outcast Alexander Isak, with it suggested that they could sign Leoni and Guehi before this summer’s window closes.

Liverpool arguably have room for each player following Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen, while Ibrahima Konate is attracting interest from Real Madrid ahead of his contract expiry in 2026.

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool have a ‘new plan’ for Guehi as this transfer is ‘likely to be delayed by 12 months’.

The report claims there are two factors to ensure that this is the likely outcome of this saga.

‘Football Insider revealed on 15 August that Liverpool had re-opened talks with Crystal Palace for Guehi as they try negotiate a transfer fee, but the Eagles have refused to renege on their £40million price tag. ‘Liverpool have added to their defensive stocks by signing 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni from Parma, and sources have told Football Insider that this could potentially see their move for Guehi delayed by a year.’

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has explained why this is “dangerous” for Crystal Palace.

“Liverpool have another centre-back now with Giovanni Leoni moving to Anfield from Parma, a young player”, O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“I don’t think that will stop Liverpool pursuing this move for Guehi, but it’s a dangerous one for Palace because Guehi is more than happy to stay and see out his contract, and that might suit Liverpool.

“They can look at it again next summer and take Guehi on a free, and for Guehi himself, it’s a big season ahead – he won’t want to move from Palace if he’s not guaranteed first-team minutes.

“If Palace do drop their price tag, then maybe Liverpool would decide to push through a deal for Guehi.”