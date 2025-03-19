Darwin Nunez has opened up on his struggles with Liverpool while on international duty with Uruguay, claiming he hit a “slump” after playing his match-winning part against Paris Saint-Germain.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for an initial £64m but has failed to live up to that price tag, with 40 goals and 24 assists in 136 appearances for the Reds.

He’s endured a particularly difficult time under new manager Arne Slot this season and is widely reported to be on the Anfield exit ramp.

Now in South America for Uruguay’s World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Bolivia, Nunez told El Pais about the “slump” he experienced after the high of setting Harvey Elliott up for the first-leg winner against PSG in the Champions League.

Nunez got a goal and an assist in the next game against Southampton but then missed a penalty in the shootout in the second leg.

“I’m happy thinking about the national team, enjoying every minute with it,” he said. “These are moments that you go through in football, and as I said recently, I’m not someone who throws in the towel because they don’t play. Rather, I’m going to keep working so I can play.

“I know I’m not performing as well as I should. It’s difficult because when you’re doing well, like when I came on against PSG, your confidence changes, with the idea of ​​being able to break it in the next match,” he added, referencing an assist for Harvey Elliott’s first leg winner.

“But then you get a slump, and I’m always there to help my teammates and come back to the national team. I’m strong in my head since my family always supports me, and that’s the important thing to keep working and bring joy to everyone.”

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Liverpool’s transfer plans this via his YouTube channel, and claimed he expects Nunez to leave the club.

“In the summer we expect Liverpool to be really busy,” began the trusted reporter. “There are several positions to cover, at left-back they love Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) who is on their list, they’re expected to bring in a new centre-back. let’s see what happens in the midfield.

“But also up front, my expectation is for Darwin Nunez to leave the club in the summer transfer window. He was close to [joining] Al-Nassr in January… let’s see with Saudi Arabia or any other European club, but I expect Darwin Nunez to go.

“And also for Luis Diaz, there is a concrete possibility to leave Liverpool. At the moment it’s not guaranteed, but it’s a concrete possibility.

“There were some clubs from Saudi interested in Luis Diaz and he decided to continue with Liverpool one year ago.

“Summer 2024 there was [also] interest from Manchester City. A deal didn’t happen but the interest was genuine. Now let’s see what happens because Barcelona are looking for a winger and Luis Diaz is appreciated by some people internally at the club.”

Romano also insists Saudi interest in the Colombian remains strong and concluded by stating: “Let’s say that my expectation today is for Darwin to go and for Diaz to have concrete possibilities to leave Liverpool.”