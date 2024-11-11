A video has emerged on social media appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote calling former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp a “cunt” several times.

Coote was in charge as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday, which maintained their brilliant start to the new season, but the Premier League referee controversially denied the Reds a foul as Leon Bailey brought Mohamed Salah to the ground before Darwin Nunez scored the opener.

The Premier League referee had a number of run-ins with Klopp before he left Liverpool in the summer with Coote on VAR the day Jordan Pickford’s tackle saw Virgil van Dijk pick up an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby in October 2020.

And there is video footage, which is clearly old, going around on social media in which a friend asks Coote about a particular Liverpool performance, to which the Premier League referee replied (via the Empire of the Kop): “Liverpool were s**t.”

“C**t, absolute c**t. Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f***ing pop at me. I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f***ing arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him…my god, German c***t. F*** me.”

The friend then adds: “Long story short, Jurgen Klopp’s a c***t, Liverpool are all f***ing bellends and we hate Scousers.”

And BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone wrote on X that the PGMOL are now investigating the video doing the rounds on social media.

Stone relayed the comments, he wrote: “PGMOL are aware of a video circulating on social media and are investigating.”

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot is having a brilliant time this season after replacing Klopp in the summer with the Reds currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Salah has been in great form this season and Slot has hailed the Liverpool forward’s impact, he said after they beat Aston Villa over the weekend: “I’ve worked with him now for four or five months, and you guys have seen him here for six or seven years in a row now.

“It’s special that he scores so many goals already; what makes it even more impressive is that he does this year after year after year. Not many players are able to do that and that he is able to do this tells you a lot about the quality he has.”