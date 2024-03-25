Liverpool told Prem boss ‘ticks more boxes’ than Alonso as Hughes ‘prepares to go to war’ with Bayern

Xabi Alonso and Roberto de Zerbi have been linked with the job at Anfield.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi would “tick more boxes” as new Liverpool manager than former midfielder Xabi Alonso, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the summer with Jurgen Klopp announcing that he will be leaving at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Bayern Munich all over Alonso and De Zerbi availability…

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a number of different managers but Alonso remains the bookmakers’ favourite to take over at Anfield.

Brighton’s De Zerbi, Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann are rumoured to be the main names on the list of alternatives to the Spaniard.

De Zerbi in particular has been linked to a number of jobs during his successful spell at Brighton since taking over from Graham Potter last season.

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that Liverpool could face a battle to beat Bayern Munich to not just Alonso, but potentially De Zerbi too, if they both fail to land the Bayer Leverkusen manager.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “News De Zerbi: As always reported and revealed four weeks ago, the 44 y/o is one of the top favorites for FC Bayern if Alonso’s transfer doesn’t work out Eberl, a big fan of De Zerbi And: Bayern are doing their homework.

“Of course, there have been talks in the background. With Alonso, De Zerbi and more. De Zerbi, informed about Bayern‘s interest but no final decision yet. He’s also on the list of FC Barcelona and Bayern still working on Alonso deal.”

And now ESPN reporter Ogden reckons Brighton boss De Zerbi would be a better option for Liverpool than Alonso and a “great shout” to replace Klopp.

Ogden said on ESPN FC: “I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Roberto De Zerbi. I think De Zerbi ticks more boxes for Liverpool than Alonso does, apart from the fact that Alonso is a club legend… I think De Zerbi is a really good shout for Liverpool, even though he’s probably second favourite right now behind Xabi Alonso.”

Richard Hughes ‘prepared to go to war’ for Alonso and De Zerbi

And the Daily Mail insists that new Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is ‘prepared to go to war’ with Bayern Munich over Alonso and De Zerbi.

On De Zerbi, the Daily Mail claims that Hughes ‘is a massive fan of the Italian and tried to bring him to Bournemouth when Scott Parker left the club two years ago, only for an ownership lag to thwart this charge’.