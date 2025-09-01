One Liverpool transfer has reportedly fallen apart at the last-minute over one key issue, while there is a fresh update on Marc Guehi’s move to Anfield.

Liverpool have enjoyed a dream transfer window as they have looked to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League after clinching their 20th title in 2024/25.

The Reds are comfortably this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, with the deadline day signings of Alexander Isak and Guehi to take their investment past £400m.

Isak and Guehi have been Liverpool’s top targets for most of this summer, with reports in recent hours indicating that each player will complete their respective moves to Anfield before the window closes.

Guehi is available for a cut-price fee as he is in the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace, with several outlets reporting on Monday afternoon that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs over a £35m fee.

However, it has been suggested that this deal could fall through at the eleventh hour. This is because it has been reported that Palace are unwilling to sell Guehi without landing a replacement, and Fabrizio Romano has indicated that his situation is up in the air following the revelation regarding Igor’s proposed move from Brighton to Crystal Palace.

MUST-READ DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer Deadline Day, summer 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

👉 Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2025

👉 The five-year Premier League net spend table before Liverpool leapfrog

Romano said on X: “BREAKING: Igor to Crystal Palace has collapsed, news arrived as soon as Guehi completed his medical in London as Liverpool player.

“#LFC now waiting for outcome on Crystal Palace side.”

Thankfully for Liverpool, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has subsequently claimed that this Igor development will “not” impact Guehi’s move to Anfield.

Dorsett explained: “Igor Julio is not going to join Crystal Palace as things stand, despite completing a medical there this afternoon – West Ham are now in talks with Brighton and the player to try to complete a deal to take him on loan.

“Palace were adamant that they would only allow Marc Guehi to leave for Liverpool once they had a replacement in. That replacement was Igor.

“Sky Sports News has been told Palace have NOT called Guehi back from his medical with Liverpool in London – instead, they are now looking at alternative options to fill their centre back void.”

Recent reports have also indicated that Liverpool could sanction Joe Gomez’s exit once they land Guehi, but it currently appears that the versatile defender will remain at the Premier League giants.

A report from Dorsett has confirmed that Gomez’s switch to AC Milan is off after the Serie A giants made an offer over the weekend.

Dorsett claims this deal has collapsed as there was ‘not enough time’ to complete the final details, while a Premier League club have also missed out on the defender.

Dorsett explained.